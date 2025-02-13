TSMC rumored to be working on advanced chip packaging plant in the USA, would avoid tariffs

TSMC could radically speed up its semiconductor plans in the Untied States: next-gen 2nm mass production at its Arizona fab now expected for 2028.

TSMC is reportedly working on developing a new advanced chip packaging plant in the US, joining its development of chip-making facilities on American soil.

President Trump's second term seems to be taking things to the next level for the United States, with TSMC working favorably to get semiconductor production from Taiwan and onto US soil. In a new report from the Financial Times, we're learning that under President Trump's decision to force chip tariffs on Taiwan, TSMC has eased on its stance towards its expansion into the US, and is now reportedly working on advanced chip packaging facility in the US, which would help ease the effects of chip tariffs.

President Trump has never been a fan of Taiwan setting up factotres in the US, and didn't like the CHIPS Act saying that it is like "gifting out" money to Taiwan. In a recent House Republican discussion, President Trump reiterated his plans to impose chip tariffs on Taiwan, proposing high taxations on chipmakers.

President Trump said: "In particular, in the very near future, we're going to be placing tariffs on foreign production of computer chips, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals to return production of these essential goods to the United States. They left us and went to Taiwan".

"We want them to come back. And we don't want to give them billions of dollars like this ridiculous program that Biden has given everybody billions of dollars. They already have billions of dollars. They've got nothing but money Joe. They didn't need money. They needed an incentive. And the incentive is gonna be they're not gonna wanna pay a 25, 50 or even a 100 % tax".