Business, Financial & Legal

TSMC rumored to be working on advanced chip packaging plant in the USA, would avoid tariffs

TSMC could radically speed up its semiconductor plans in the Untied States: next-gen 2nm mass production at its Arizona fab now expected for 2028.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: TSMC is developing an advanced chip packaging plant in the US, influenced by President Trump's proposed tariffs on Taiwanese semiconductors. Trump aims to return chip production to the US, opposing the CHIPS Act and suggesting high taxes on foreign chipmakers to incentivize domestic manufacturing.

TSMC is reportedly working on developing a new advanced chip packaging plant in the US, joining its development of chip-making facilities on American soil.

TSMC rumored to be working on advanced chip packaging plant in the USA, would avoid tariffs 09
2

President Trump's second term seems to be taking things to the next level for the United States, with TSMC working favorably to get semiconductor production from Taiwan and onto US soil. In a new report from the Financial Times, we're learning that under President Trump's decision to force chip tariffs on Taiwan, TSMC has eased on its stance towards its expansion into the US, and is now reportedly working on advanced chip packaging facility in the US, which would help ease the effects of chip tariffs.

President Trump has never been a fan of Taiwan setting up factotres in the US, and didn't like the CHIPS Act saying that it is like "gifting out" money to Taiwan. In a recent House Republican discussion, President Trump reiterated his plans to impose chip tariffs on Taiwan, proposing high taxations on chipmakers.

President Trump said: "In particular, in the very near future, we're going to be placing tariffs on foreign production of computer chips, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals to return production of these essential goods to the United States. They left us and went to Taiwan".

"We want them to come back. And we don't want to give them billions of dollars like this ridiculous program that Biden has given everybody billions of dollars. They already have billions of dollars. They've got nothing but money Joe. They didn't need money. They needed an incentive. And the incentive is gonna be they're not gonna wanna pay a 25, 50 or even a 100 % tax".

NEWS SOURCES:ft.com, wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

