Business, Financial & Legal

President Trump says Taiwan 'took our chip business away, and we want that business back'

US President Donald Trump says Taiwan had taken away the US semiconductor industry, and that the United States 'want that business back' on home turf.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: President Trump is pressuring TSMC to relocate semiconductor manufacturing to the U.S., accusing them of taking American chip business. He signed an executive order to investigate tariffs on foreign nations, aiming to boost domestic production and jobs. TSMC is reportedly considering a U.S. plant to avoid tariffs.

President Trump is putting pressure on TSMC after saying he would have semiconductor tariffs, accusing TSMC of stealing the United States' chip business.

2

President Trump told reporters at The White House: "Right now, everything is made in Taiwan practically. Almost all of it, a little bit in South Korea. But everything, almost all of it is made in Taiwan. Taiwan took our chip business away. We had Intel, we had these great companies that did so well. It was taken from us. And we want that business back. We want it back in the United States. If they don't bring it back, we're not going to be very happy".

A TSMC spokesperson said: "We don't break down [capital expenditures] by market but some will apply to Arizona, where the second of three planned fabs is currently under construction".

President Trump continued, commenting on chip manufacturing after signing an executive order that will see his administration investigate "reciprocal tariffs" on foreign nations. President Trurmp added: "There could be some short-term disturbance, but long-term it's gonna make our country a fortune. If you build here, you'll have no tariffs whatsoever, and I think that's what's going to happen. I think our country is going to be flooded with jobs".

President Trump is pushing for the technology and semiconductor industries to move chip manufacturing to the United States, so it will be interesting to see what TSMC's next move is from here. There are fresh rumors that the US government could see a tech transfer with Intel and TSMC, with TSMC helping out Intel Foundry secure customers like Apple for US semiconductor production.

NEWS SOURCE:au.pcmag.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

