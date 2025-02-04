Taiwan will help companies relocate to the US, help get them set up after Trump's tariffs

Taiwan will help companies relocate to the United States and help them find partners on US soil, following President Trump's new tariffs.

Taiwan will be supporting local companies that want to relocate to the United States, helping them find partners on US soil, according to the economy ministry, offering assistance following President Trump's new tariffs.

In a new report from Reuters, we're learning that Trump's new tariffs would see additional levies of 25% for goods imported from Mexico and Canada, with 10% tariffs on goods from China. They start this week, and now Taiwan -- with its companies being some of the key producers of technology products including semiconductors and electronic parts is vulnerable notes Reuters -- considering that many have factories in Mexico and China, as well as Trump's promised tariffs on foreign semiconductors.

Taiwan's economic ministry said in a statement that it would provide information for local companies that want to relocate, suggesting particular US states to invest in, the local laws, and help finding partners on US soil. Taiwan's Industrial Technology Research Institute branches in the US will also actively promote research and development, and manufacturing cooperation between Taiwanese and US companies, too.

The ministry said it would be keeping a close eye on any and all international trade changes, maintaining communication with companies to provide them with "the most timely support and assistance to ensure that they find the best strategies to cope with the changes".