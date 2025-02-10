TSMC to host board meeting on Feb 11-12 in the US for the first time in its 37-year history

TSMC will be hosting board meetings in the United States for the first time in its 37-year history on February 11-12, will discuss geopolitics, tariffs.

TSMC will be hosting a board meeting in the United States for the first time in its 37-year history, expected to discuss geopolitics including US tariffs, Q1 2025 capital budget, bond issuance, and more between February 11-12.

In a new report from UDN, we're learning that TSMC is expected to confirm its plans for mass production at its new fab in Arizona, or even the construction of its first advanced packaging plant. TSMC's upcoming 4th fab is expected to focus on 1.6nm production, with TSMC's Arizona Mega Fab reportedly having the space for P4-P6 fabs, in addicion to Fab 21 with its P1-P3 plants.

TSMC has over $65 billion invested into its Arizona, USA plant at Fab 1 (4nm and in production), Fab 2 (planned for 2028 operations), and Fab 3 (aimed at 2nm or A16, planned for 2030) with the possible acceleration for Fab 2 and Fab 3 according to the latest reports.

The concentration on the US market for TSMC is incredibly important, considering that its recent earnings report showed that the US market accounted for 75% of its total revenue in Q4 2024. President Trump's new semiconductor tariffs would hurt major TSMC clients based in the US including Apple, NVIDIA, Broadcom, AMD, Qualcomm, Intel, and others.

President Trump's new tariffs might see TSMC forced to produce more advanced chips in the US, with smaller than 2nm production in the US all but inevitable at this point.