Business, Financial & Legal

TSMC to host board meeting on Feb 11-12 in the US for the first time in its 37-year history

TSMC will be hosting board meetings in the United States for the first time in its 37-year history on February 11-12, will discuss geopolitics, tariffs.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: TSMC will hold its first US board meeting to discuss geopolitics, capital budget, and bond issuance. The company plans mass production at its Arizona fab, focusing on 1.6nm chips, with over $65 billion invested. US tariffs could impact major clients like Apple and NVIDIA, emphasizing the importance of the US market.

TSMC will be hosting a board meeting in the United States for the first time in its 37-year history, expected to discuss geopolitics including US tariffs, Q1 2025 capital budget, bond issuance, and more between February 11-12.

2

In a new report from UDN, we're learning that TSMC is expected to confirm its plans for mass production at its new fab in Arizona, or even the construction of its first advanced packaging plant. TSMC's upcoming 4th fab is expected to focus on 1.6nm production, with TSMC's Arizona Mega Fab reportedly having the space for P4-P6 fabs, in addicion to Fab 21 with its P1-P3 plants.

TSMC has over $65 billion invested into its Arizona, USA plant at Fab 1 (4nm and in production), Fab 2 (planned for 2028 operations), and Fab 3 (aimed at 2nm or A16, planned for 2030) with the possible acceleration for Fab 2 and Fab 3 according to the latest reports.

The concentration on the US market for TSMC is incredibly important, considering that its recent earnings report showed that the US market accounted for 75% of its total revenue in Q4 2024. President Trump's new semiconductor tariffs would hurt major TSMC clients based in the US including Apple, NVIDIA, Broadcom, AMD, Qualcomm, Intel, and others.

President Trump's new tariffs might see TSMC forced to produce more advanced chips in the US, with smaller than 2nm production in the US all but inevitable at this point.

NEWS SOURCE:trendforce.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

