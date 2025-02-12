All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Hacking, Security & Privacy

Widespread VPN attack: 2.8 million IPs involved in brute-force campaign

A large-scale cyber-attack has been reported by The Shadowserver Foundation, with 2.8 million VPN and edge devices targeted globally.

Widespread VPN attack: 2.8 million IPs involved in brute-force campaign
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: An unidentified threat actor is conducting brute-force attacks on over 2.8 million VPN and network devices globally, with a focus on Brazil, Turkey, Russia, and Argentina. The attacks target vulnerable edge devices, using a botnet to disguise traffic. Organizations should update firmware, strengthen passwords, and review access controls.

An unidentified threat actor is conducting brute-force attacks targeting over 2.8 million VPN and network devices worldwide. Threat monitoring platform The Shadowserver Foundation posted the reports to X, highlighting a wave of intrusion attempts against networks using devices from Palo Alto, Ivanti, and SonicWall.

There's a specific concentration of attacks in Brazil, Turkey, Russia, and Argentina, with 1.1 million of the 2.8 million affected devices located in Brazil. The foundation also reports that the brute-force attacks are primarily targeting vulnerable edge (network) devices - particularly compromised routers from manufacturers such as MikroTik, Huawei, Cisco, Boa, and ZTE. Threat actors are leveraging a botnet or residential proxy network to disguise malicious traffic, making detection and mitigation more difficult.

The companies above often provide enterprise-level VPNs used for remote work and secure corporate access, making them targets for network infiltration. As reported by Techradar, the attack fits the profile of a conventional brute-force attack, during which threat actors submit large numbers of username and password combinations until breaking through. In that regard, devices with week or reused credentials are particularly vulnerable.

The attack primarily affects businesses and corporate networks - particularly those that rely on VPNs for remote access. Government agencies, financial institutions, and enterprises experience the highest risk factor, but small businesses with outdated network security may also be affected.

Organizations using affected devices should apply firmware updates and security patches immediately, strengthen password policies, and review network access controls to mitigate potential threats.

Best Deals: NETGEAR 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Easy Smart Managed Essentials Switch (GS308E)
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$72.99 CAD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/11/2025 at 9:47 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:techradar.com, shadowserver.org, x.com

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Ille joined the TweakTown team in 2025 and has been keeping you updated on the latest in software and artificial intelligence. With interests in computer science, game development, PC hardware, and all things tech-related - there's no area that's off limits. His first experience with PC hardware was with his older brother. A love for gaming, computers, and software blossomed there. He still replays the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic series almost annually.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles