Trump refuses to sign global AI declaration, calls for 'optimism over fear'

The Trump administration has resisted signing the global declaration presented at the AI Action Summit in Paris, citing its limitations on innovation.

At the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris, the Trump administration refused to sign a global declaration that aims to encourage the "open," "inclusive," and "ethical" development of AI.

Much of the summit's discussions centered on AI regulation, with French President Emmanuel Macron stressing the need for clear ground rules to ensure the safe advancement of the technology.

"We need these rules for AI to move forward," he stated.

French President Macron at the AI Action Summit in Paris (Credit: Benoit Tessier, Reuters)

Dozens of countries, including China, India, and France, signed the declaration. However, the US and UK opposed what they viewed as over-regulation of an emerging industry. US Vice President JD Vance defended the decision, stating:

"Too much regulation could kill a transformative industry just as it's taking off."

"[Leaders] should look to this new frontier with optimism, rather than trepidation."

Vance emphasized that AI presents an opportunity the Trump administration will not squander, arguing that policies should prioritize growth over safety concerns.

Vice President Vance speaks at the Paris AI Summit (Credit: Michel Euler / Associated Press)

The UK's decision not to sign the agreement faced internal criticism. Andrew Dudfield, head of London fact-checking firm Full Fact, warned:

"By refusing to sign today's international AI Action Statement, the UK government risks undercutting its hard-won credibility as a world leader for safe, ethical, and trustworthy AI innovation."

Heading into the summit, it was well-known that the US would take an 'America First' approach to AI policy, emphasizing the importance of maintaining global leadership in the space. The US administration agreed with much of the declaration but argued it lacked key considerations."