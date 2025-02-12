Google and Apple officially change the name of the Gulf of Mexico, but there's a catch

Google has confirmed that it has officially changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America in compliance with President Trump's orders.

Following an executive order signed by President Donald Trump, tech companies in control of maps have begun changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, with Google announcing at the end of last month that it would adhere to the executive order and will apply the name change when official government sources have been updated.

Government resources have now been updated, and Google has rolled out the respective changes, with the company confirming in an update that anyone connecting to Google Maps from the US will see "Gulf of America," while the rest of the world will still see "Gulf of Mexico," but with "Gulf of America" in brackets.

As for Apple, the company has updated Apple Maps to reflect the change, with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman writing Apple has made the changes for customers in the US, and that it will soon implement them for the rest of the world. But what about other maps services? Reports indicate that Microsoft and MapQuest have yet to announce the changes.