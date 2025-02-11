All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Artificial Intelligence

NVIDIA grip loosens as OpenAI nears completion of custom AI chip

OpenAI is closing in on the final design for its first in-house AI chip that will be used as negotiating leverage against other chip suppliers.

NVIDIA grip loosens as OpenAI nears completion of custom AI chip
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: OpenAI is finalizing its first in-house AI chip design, aiming for mass production by 2026, challenging NVIDIA's dominance in AI hardware.

NVIDIA is currently the only supplier of high-end AI hardware, but that is about to change as OpenAI is reportedly nearing completion of its first generation, in-house AI-dedicated silicon.

NVIDIA grip loosens as OpenAI nears completion of custom AI chip 13212
2

The news comes from an exclusive report from Reuters that states the ChatGPT maker is currently in the midst of finalizing the design for its first in-house AI chip, and over the next few months, the design will be locked and sent over to the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) for fabrication. OpenAI previously set a goal of hitting mass production of its own AI hardware sometime in 2026, and according to the report, these plans coincide with that timeline and illustrate the ChatGPT marker is on track for hitting them.

Despite OpenAI nearing the design completion for the chip, the challenges don't stop there as the first chip design will take approximately 6 months to produce, cost tens of millions of dollars, and there's no guarantee the silicon will function as intended. A failure in the first generation of silicon will mean OpenAI will need to take the design back to the drawing board, assess where it went wrong, and repeat the whole process all over again.

According to sources that spoke with Reuters, OpenAI's chip will be training-focused and is internally viewed as a tool to strengthen OpenAI's negotiating leverage with other chip suppliers, such as NVIDIA. Notably, OpenAI's AI-chip development team is being helmed by Richard Ho, who joined OpenAI more than a year ago after transitioning from Google, where he assisted in the company's custom AI chip program.

Photo of the The Nvidia Way: Jensen Huang and the Making of a Tech Giant
Best Deals: The Nvidia Way: Jensen Huang and the Making of a Tech Giant
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$27.26 USD
$29.75 USD $26.16 USD
Buy
$41.99 CAD
$41.99 CAD $41.99 CAD
Buy
£20.66
£22.05 £24.78
Buy
$27.26 USD
$29.75 USD $26.16 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/11/2025 at 5:17 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:reuters.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles