Spotify responds to Premium users saying they're hearing ads

Spotify has responded to complaints from Premium users hearing advertisements while hearing content, saying an investigation is underway.

Spotify Premium users have been taking the popular music-streaming apps official forums to complain they are hearing advertisements. Now Spotify has responded.

For those who don't know, Spotify Premium users pay for the service to not hear advertisements between the content they are listening to, along with other features such as the ability to download and listen to content offline. Unfortunately, many Premium users are reporting they are still receiving ads despite having active Premium subscriptions. Notably, the ads are being heard by Premium users across iOS, Android, and Spotify Web.

The response from Spotify isn't what some cynical Premium users may be thinking - Spotify is preparing to inject advertisements into the Premium subscription tier. Here's what a company representative responded within a thread, "Our tech teams are currently investigating reports of Premium users hearing ads." Judging from this response, we are able to assume the advertisements being heard by Premium users aren't deliberately placed there by Spotify and that the problem is instead a bug that engineers will soon squash.