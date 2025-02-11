All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Business, Financial & Legal

Spotify responds to Premium users saying they're hearing ads

Spotify has responded to complaints from Premium users hearing advertisements while hearing content, saying an investigation is underway.

Spotify responds to Premium users saying they're hearing ads
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Spotify Premium users are experiencing ads despite their subscription, which should be ad-free. The issue affects iOS, Android, and Web users.

Spotify Premium users have been taking the popular music-streaming apps official forums to complain they are hearing advertisements. Now Spotify has responded.

Spotify responds to Premium users saying they're hearing ads 6565165
2

For those who don't know, Spotify Premium users pay for the service to not hear advertisements between the content they are listening to, along with other features such as the ability to download and listen to content offline. Unfortunately, many Premium users are reporting they are still receiving ads despite having active Premium subscriptions. Notably, the ads are being heard by Premium users across iOS, Android, and Spotify Web.

The response from Spotify isn't what some cynical Premium users may be thinking - Spotify is preparing to inject advertisements into the Premium subscription tier. Here's what a company representative responded within a thread, "Our tech teams are currently investigating reports of Premium users hearing ads." Judging from this response, we are able to assume the advertisements being heard by Premium users aren't deliberately placed there by Spotify and that the problem is instead a bug that engineers will soon squash.

Spotify wants help from Premium users

To help with the investigation, it would be great if you could send us the follow details (if you haven't already):

  • The make, model and OS version of your device(s).
  • App version, or are you using the Web Player?
  • Type of ad you received.
  • Any troubleshooting you've tried (log out/log in, clear cache, clean reinstall, another device, etc.)

If possible, feel free to include a video showing how the ad appears from your end. Should the files be too large to attach here in the Community, you can send them to us as unlisted YouTube videos or via Google Drive. Just make sure it doesn't include any personal info.

NEWS SOURCES:community.spotify.com, androidauthority.com

Tech and Science Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

