Spotify responds to Premium users saying they're hearing ads

Spotify Premium users have been taking the popular music-streaming apps official forums to complain they are hearing advertisements. Now Spotify has responded.
For those who don't know, Spotify Premium users pay for the service to not hear advertisements between the content they are listening to, along with other features such as the ability to download and listen to content offline. Unfortunately, many Premium users are reporting they are still receiving ads despite having active Premium subscriptions. Notably, the ads are being heard by Premium users across iOS, Android, and Spotify Web.
The response from Spotify isn't what some cynical Premium users may be thinking - Spotify is preparing to inject advertisements into the Premium subscription tier. Here's what a company representative responded within a thread, "Our tech teams are currently investigating reports of Premium users hearing ads." Judging from this response, we are able to assume the advertisements being heard by Premium users aren't deliberately placed there by Spotify and that the problem is instead a bug that engineers will soon squash.
Spotify wants help from Premium users
To help with the investigation, it would be great if you could send us the follow details (if you haven't already):
- The make, model and OS version of your device(s).
- App version, or are you using the Web Player?
- Type of ad you received.
- Any troubleshooting you've tried (log out/log in, clear cache, clean reinstall, another device, etc.)
If possible, feel free to include a video showing how the ad appears from your end. Should the files be too large to attach here in the Community, you can send them to us as unlisted YouTube videos or via Google Drive. Just make sure it doesn't include any personal info.