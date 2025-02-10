All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Business, Financial & Legal

TSMC plans to boost investment in Ariizona to help President Trump 'manufacture in USA' policy

TSMC plans to increase its investment in Arizona, expanding its fabs to cooperate with the 'manufacture in USA' policy pushed by President Trump.

Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: TSMC plans to increase investments in its Arizona fabs as part of the "manufacture in USA" policy. The site covers 445 hectares, with plans to expand production capacity. TSMC's Arizona facility will handle 30,000 wafers monthly for the 2nm process, contributing to global production alongside Taiwan.

TSMC plans to increase its investments into its fabs in Arizona, USA as part of its cooperation in the new "manufacture in USA" policy pushed by President Trump.

TSMC plans to boost investment in Ariizona to help President Trump 'manufacture in USA' policy 55
2

In a new report from Ctee, we're learning that TSMC has recently said: "TSMC is committed to complying with all applicable laws and regulations, including applicable export control regulations". TSMC is reportedly planning to increase its investments in its Arizona plant, which should see expansions to its current 3 wafer fabs on US soil.

TSMC's expansive site at Arizona covers an area roughly 445 hectares in size, with more room to grow as it expands production capacity. Not only that, but the supply chain ecosystem for advanced processes is also being gradually completed during the plant construction process, with the speed of the plant construction process set to be sped up in the near future.

Ctee reports that the IC (integrated circuit) design industry believes TSMC's new 2nm process node has a global planned monthly production capacity of around 170,000 wafers, of which Taiwan will be responsible for 140,000 wafers, with its Arizona, USA facilities handling around 30,000 wafers. Down into the depths of 1.4nm, it's expected to see 150,000 wafers and 1nm capacity sits at around 130,000 wafers.

Taiwan's production capacity will be enough to meet global demand, with TSMC and its "strategic planning needs" for expanding production in the United States are obviously much higher than the "necessary needs" right now.

NEWS SOURCE:ctee.com.tw

