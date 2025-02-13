US VP JD Vance says Trump admin will ensure AI systems are designed, built, fabbed in the USA

US Vice President JD Vance says that the Trump admin will make sure the best AI systems are built in the US with American designed, manufactured chips.

US Vice President JD Vance gave a fantastic speech at the AI Action Summit in Paris on Tuesday, where he said the Trump administration "will sure that the most powerful AI systems are built in the US with American design and manufactured chips".

President Trump has been steadfast in wanting the USA to benefit from all of its silicon prowess, and now his running mate VP Vance has said the same thing.

VP Vance said: "The Trump administration believes AI will have countless revolutionary applications in economic innovation, job creation, national security, healthcare, free expression and beyond. To restrict its development now will not only unfairly benefit incumbents in the space, it would mean paralyzing one of the most promising technologies we have seen in generations".

He continued: "To safeguard America's advantage the Trump administration will ensure that the most powerful AI systems are built in the U.S. with American-designed and manufactured chips".

"We've also watched as hostile foreign adversaries have weaponized AI software to rewrite history, surveil users and censor speech ... Some authoritarian regimes have stolen and used AI to strengthen their military intelligence and surveillance capabilities to capture foreign data and create propaganda to undermine other nations' national security. I want to be clear, this administration will block such efforts full stop".

It has been recently reported that TSMC is planning to boost its investments at its new Arizona production plant, in order to help President Trump and his administration with its "manufacture in USA" policy. President Trump's new tariffs are also seeing Taiwan help companies that want to relocate to the US, assisting them with setting up businesses, supply chains on American soil.

President Trump also announced Project Stargate, its new $500 billion investment into being the global leader of AI, all home in the USA.