All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Business, Financial & Legal

TSMC founder Morris Chang interviewed: his first long-form video interview in 17 years

TSMC founder Morris Chang on Acquired podcast says he remembers when Intel approached Apple about iPhone chips, pausing discussions with TSMC.

TSMC founder Morris Chang interviewed: his first long-form video interview in 17 years
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute read time
TL;DR: TSMC founder Morris Chang gave his first long-form video interview in 17 years, discussing TSMC's relationship with NVIDIA, the 40nm process node, and the 2009 dispute with NVIDIA. He also talked about TSMC's strategic decisions, including the 28nm node and the competition with Intel for Apple's business.

TSMC founder Morris Chang hasn't had a long-form video interview in 17 years, when he was interviewed by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, but now he's appeared in an awesome new interview with the guys at Acquired. It's a long watch, but totally worth it, check it out:

During the interview, the TSMC founder discusses a bunch of hot topics over the last couple of decades, including the relationship between TSMC and NVIDIA, its 40nm process node development back in 2009, resolving TSMC's incredible core business vs its expansions, the 2009 dispute with NVIDIA, and more.

Acquired's interview with Chang includes talking about the all-in move on the 28nm node, meeting Apple and the entire debacle between Apple and Intel -- as Apple was going to have Intel make its chips, but eventually decided on TSMC -- to which the TSMC founder had some fighting words to say about that. Chang said Apple paused its discussions with TSMC at the time, talking to Intel which was making chips for the company's Mac family, but eventually decided on TSMC.

The TSMC founder said that "Intel just does not know how to be a foundry. I knew a lot of Intel's customers in Taiwan, and none of them liked Intel. Intel always acted like they were the only guy for microprocessors".

Personally, the fact that TSMC founder Morris Chang sat down for his first video interview in 17 years... is astonishing. The guys at Acquired must've been riding a high all day, with Chang's last interview being with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang at the Computer History Museum.

Photo of the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Best Deals: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$585.99 USD
$595.88 USD $747.99 USD
Buy
-
$709.99 USD $479.99 USD
Buy
$859 CAD
$953.82 CAD $1450 CAD
Buy
$754.98 CAD
$804.98 CAD $706.98 CAD
Buy
£499
£499 £679
Buy
$585.99 USD
$595.88 USD $747.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/30/2025 at 3:31 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles