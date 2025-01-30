TSMC founder Morris Chang interviewed: his first long-form video interview in 17 years

TL;DR: TSMC founder Morris Chang gave his first long-form video interview in 17 years, discussing TSMC's relationship with NVIDIA, the 40nm process node, and the 2009 dispute with NVIDIA. He also talked about TSMC's strategic decisions, including the 28nm node and the competition with Intel for Apple's business. TSMC founder Morris Chang gave his first long-form video interview in 17 years, discussing TSMC's relationship with NVIDIA, the 40nm process node, and the 2009 dispute with NVIDIA. He also talked about TSMC's strategic decisions, including the 28nm node and the competition with Intel for Apple's business.

TSMC founder Morris Chang hasn't had a long-form video interview in 17 years, when he was interviewed by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, but now he's appeared in an awesome new interview with the guys at Acquired. It's a long watch, but totally worth it, check it out:

During the interview, the TSMC founder discusses a bunch of hot topics over the last couple of decades, including the relationship between TSMC and NVIDIA, its 40nm process node development back in 2009, resolving TSMC's incredible core business vs its expansions, the 2009 dispute with NVIDIA, and more.

Acquired's interview with Chang includes talking about the all-in move on the 28nm node, meeting Apple and the entire debacle between Apple and Intel -- as Apple was going to have Intel make its chips, but eventually decided on TSMC -- to which the TSMC founder had some fighting words to say about that. Chang said Apple paused its discussions with TSMC at the time, talking to Intel which was making chips for the company's Mac family, but eventually decided on TSMC.

The TSMC founder said that "Intel just does not know how to be a foundry. I knew a lot of Intel's customers in Taiwan, and none of them liked Intel. Intel always acted like they were the only guy for microprocessors".

Personally, the fact that TSMC founder Morris Chang sat down for his first video interview in 17 years... is astonishing. The guys at Acquired must've been riding a high all day, with Chang's last interview being with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang at the Computer History Museum.