TT Show Episode 57 - AMD's next-gen Ryzen X3D chips, the PS5 Pro's secret weapon, and more
Artificial Intelligence

Google's new 'Project Jarvis' AI will help you with online research, do your shopping, and more

Google's new 'Project Jarvis,' like the helpful AI from the Marvel movies, will be able to do everything you can do in Chrome and do it for you.

Google's new 'Project Jarvis' AI will help you with online research, do your shopping, and more
Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
AI-Assisted TLDR: Google plans to update its Gemini AI model with a new feature called Project Jarvis, an AI agent for the Chrome browser that can browse websites, summarize content, fill out forms, and make purchases. Project Jarvis is cloud-based, requires several seconds per action, and will be limited to Chrome.* Generated from the content by Kosta Andreadis below.

Google will be updating its Gemini AI model with a more powerful version later this year, which is to be expected. However, according to a new report (via The Information and Reuters), the update will include 'Project Jarvis'. It's not the AI butler that serves Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it's close.

Google's new 'Project Jarvis' AI will help you with online research, do your shopping, and more 1
2

According to the report, Project Jarvis is a new AI agent set to become part of Google's Chrome web browser. It can browse various websites for you, summarize the content, fill out web forms, and even make purchases. Now, if it can do all that, you'd have to assume that it could solve those "I'm not a robot" tests where you're tasked with finding buses and traffic lights in the internet-age equivalent of Where's Waldo.

Naturally, if it can go online and buy you a new pair of socks or an OLED TV, you can fine-tune its behavior and set restrictions.

According to the report, Project Jarvis will be limited to the Chrome browser, and the system currently needs several seconds to perform each action. This suggests it is cloud-based and will not run natively on modern AI hardware.

Project Jarvis works similarly to Microsoft's notorious Recall AI tool, which captures screenshots of what is happening on screen and then uses AI to parse that information and figure out where to click and what to type. As a cloud-based AI agent accessing your Google account information, it'll be interesting to see what additional security measures will be implemented to safeguard people's privacy and personal data.

Word is that Google will unveil Project Jarvis in December as part of its next-gen Gemini announcements; however, the launch might not arrive until 2025.

NEWS SOURCE:reuters.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

