All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Business, Financial & Legal

TSMC CEO ruled out acquiring Intel's semiconductor fabs back in October 2024

TSMC CEO C.C. Wei ruled out buying Intel's semiconductor facilities back in Q3 2024, asked again in January 2025, but refused... with no further comments.

TSMC CEO ruled out acquiring Intel's semiconductor fabs back in October 2024
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: TSMC's CEO, Dr. C.C. Wei, confirmed no plans to acquire Intel's US semiconductor facilities, despite ongoing rumors.

TSMC chairman and CEO Dr. C.C. Wei ruled out acquiring Intel's semiconductor facilities in the US, revealed during the company's Q3 2024 earnings call, and when asked again in January 2025, he refused to comment.

TSMC CEO ruled out acquiring Intel's semiconductor fabs back in October 2024 48
2

Fast-forward a couple of months and President Trump is back in the White House, and swirling reports of President Trump not supporting US chip factories being owned by foreign entities (like TSMC) and that it is "unlikely" the Trump administration would support a foreign company operating Intel's facilities.

US Vice President JD Vance attended the recent AI Action Summit in Paris where he said that the Trump administration "will ensure that the most powerful AI systems are built in the US with American design and manufactured chips".

President Trump has new semiconductor tariffs on the way, and TSMC is quickly building new chipmaking facilities on US soil, with recent rumors that TSMC would build new CoWoS advanced packaging facilities at its Arizona fab site. In the middle of all of this is a troubled Intel, and fresh rumors that TSMC would perform a tech transfer to help out Intel Foundry... or to outright buy Intel's foundries.

In October 2024, Morgan Stanley analyst Charlie Chan asked TSMC boss C.C. Wei if his company had thought of acquiring a part of Intel's semiconductor fabs in the long term. Wei responded, saying: "The answer is no. Okay, no, not at all," adding that Intel was a very "good customer" for TSMC, and that it was sending "sizable business" to the company.

After the Q3 2024 earnings call, Wei was asked again if anything had changed about buying Intel's fabs, where the TSMC CEO said: "They are very good customers. I like them, and they are very important to TSMC's business also".

Photo of the ASUS Zenbook S 16 OLED
Best Deals: ASUS Zenbook S 16 OLED
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$1859 USD
$1859 USD $1559 USD
Buy
$2289 USD
$2089 USD $2089 USD
Buy
$1859 USD
$1859 USD $1559 USD
Buy
$1859 USD
$1859 USD $1559 USD
Buy
$1859 USD
$1859 USD $1559 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/15/2025 at 7:54 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles