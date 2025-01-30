All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Artificial Intelligence

NVIDIA could experience more China GPU export restrictions from the Trump administration

Trump administration is talking about more export control restrictions on NVIDIA AI GPU sales to China, after DeepSeek kicks US ass in the AI arena.

NVIDIA could experience more China GPU export restrictions from the Trump administration
Gaming Editor
TL;DR: The Trump administration is considering increased sanctions on NVIDIA AI chip sales to China, focusing on the H20 AI GPUs. These GPUs are designed to comply with US export restrictions. A decision on restrictions is pending as the administration staffs relevant departments. NVIDIA is open to collaborating with the administration.

The Trump administration is looking at increased sanctions on the sale of NVIDIA AI chips to China, according to "people familiar with the matter" in a new report from Bloomberg.

US officials are looking to expand restrictions to cover NVIDIA's H20 AI GPUs, which can be used to develop and run AI software and services, acting as a scaled-down AI GPU that was designed to meet US export restrictions, and allowed onto the shores of China.

Bloomberg reports that the "people added that a decision on any restrictions is likely a long ways off, given that the Trump administration is only beginning to staff up in relevant departments. Commerce Secretary nominee Howard Lutnick, Trump's pick to lead the agency that oversees chip trade curbs, said during a confirmation hearing Wednesday that he would be "very strong" on semiconductor controls, without providing more specifics".

An NVIDIA spokesperson said in a statement that the company is "is ready to work with the administration as it pursues its own approach to AI".

NVIDIA's tweaked H20 AI GPU is a cut-down version of the H100, with 96GB of HBM3 memory with up to 4.0TB/sec of memory bandwidth. There are 296 TFLOPs of compute power, and the H100 AI GPU die with a performance density of 2.9 TFLOPs/die, compared to the 19.4 TFLOPs/die of the regular H100 AI GPU.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, bnnbloomberg.ca

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

