ACEMAGIC X1 laptop has two screens, dual 14-inch Full HD displays

The ACEMAGIC X1 is a laptop with a second screen that folds out horizontally or sits on the rear side of the laptop for someone sitting on the other side.

When it comes to productivity, the dual-screen setup actively improves your work speed and the time it takes to complete tasks. An ultrawide display also does the trick because screen real estate matters; the more you have, the bigger your digital workspace becomes. Adding a second screen is possible for those who work remotely or do most of their day-to-day tasks on a laptop, but this requires buying an additional portable display, plugging in cables, and some setup.

This is where the new ACEMAGIC X1 steps in. It is a dual-screen laptop that the company describes as the "world's first 360-degree dual-screen business laptop." Boasting a unique folding dual-screen design (the second display unfolds horizontally), it's an all-in-one solution that includes a second screen for those moments when you need an extra screen for emails, documents, spreadsheets, chat, or something else.

Spec-wise, the ACEMAGIC X1 is powered by the Intel Core i7-1255U processor, 16GB of DDR4 memory, and 1TB of PCIe 3.0 SSD storage. Each of the dual displays is 14 inches with a Full HD resolution.

The underlying hardware might not make it the most cutting-edge laptop, but the ACEMAGIC X1 wasn't designed to run Alan Wake II with RTX On; it's an efficient mobile workstation for those who work on the go and would like the extra productivity boost that having a second display brings.

The foldable display faces outward, so people on either side of the laptop can see what's being displayed - an interesting choice that could change the document presentation process for intimate 1-1 meetings. In an interesting move, ACEMAGIC has engraved the Steve Jobs quote, "Stay hungry, Stay foolish," on the left side of the keyboard on each X1.

There's no word on pricing or availability, but you can register your interest with ACEMAGIC via the X1's product page.

