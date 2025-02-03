All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Mobile Devices

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra camera rings exposed as fake in durability test

Samsung has just released its S25 Ultra, and a YouTuber dedicated to testing the durability of its products has put the new phone through its paces.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Samsung has released the S25 Ultra, and a YouTuber focused on product durability has thoroughly tested the new phone.

Samsung has showcased its new line-up of smartphones for 2025, which include the S25, S25 Plus, and the S25 Ultra, and the latter has undergone a thorough durability test, revealing some questionable design choices.

The tester is none other than popular YouTuber JerryRigEverything, who has managed to get his hands on an S25 Ultra and run it through its durability paces ahead of its full tear down. The YouTuber points out the S25 Ultra is very similar to the S24 Ultra, with very minimal physical design changes. One of which is the camera lenses, where on the S25 Ultra the camera lenses aren't actually attached to the base of the phone, versus the S24 Ultra being wholly connected to the backplate with no gaps.

The YouTuber highlights the metal rings around each of the lenses, which may at first look like they are part of the lens itself, but as we learn, aren't assisting the lens at all besides providing protection from scratches while it's lying on its back. The YouTuber begins the durability test by sliding a razer blade underneath the metal rings, eventually popping them off, and saying they appear to be "glued into place like fake eyelashes."

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra camera rings exposed as fake in durability test 65165165
4
Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra camera rings exposed as fake in durability test 56156166
4

Notably, the YouTuber states the metal rings around the lenses, while being purely aesthetic, aren't likely to fall off by themselves, but since there is a gap between them and the backplate, it's recommended to exercise caution when handling or putting the S25 Ultra down on surfaces.

Other questionable design choices derived from the durability test is Samsung's branding on the back of the device appearing misaligned. The tester points out his camera isn't out of focus in the below shot, and the misalignment of the Samsung name seems to be a manufacturing imperfection.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra camera rings exposed as fake in durability test 516561651
4
NEWS SOURCES:notebookcheck.net, youtu.be

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

