Intel Arc Pro B50 has already become the best-selling workstation GPU on Newegg

With its impressive performance, competitive price point, and 16GB of VRAM, the new Intel Arc Pro B50 for AI and creators is off to a strong start.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from Newegg and other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: Intel's new Arc Pro B50 workstation GPU, priced at $349, offers competitive AI and creator performance with 16GB VRAM, outperforming NVIDIA's RTX A1000 and AMD's Radeon Pro W7500. Its affordability and strong Newegg sales highlight growing demand for budget-friendly, high-value workstation graphics cards.

Last week, Intel launched the Intel Arc Pro B50 workstation graphics card for $349 USD. Based on the company's second-generation 'Battlemage' architecture, the Arc Pro B50's competitive performance, 16GB of VRAM, and updated media engine make it a viable and attractive alternative to AMD's Radeon Pro W7500 and NVIDIA's RTX A1000.

2

The new Intel Arc Pro B50 workstation graphics card is currently a best-seller at Newegg, image credit: Newegg.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

And it seems that, so far, Intel's affordable workstation AI and creator-focused GPU is doing well, with it sitting at the top of US retailer Newegg's 'Best Selling Workstation Graphics Cards' category. This is a single retailer, so it's not indicative of the broader global market. Still, as Newegg's focus is on consumers-first, it's a good sign that the competitive price and performance of the Intel Arc Pro B50 are paying off.

As a consumer-focused retailer, 15 out of the top 20 best-selling workstation graphics cards are priced under $1,000, highlighting that AI enthusiasts and creators are seeking budget-friendly solutions that offer the best value for their money. Here, the 16GB of VRAM is a clear selling point, as NVIDIA workstation RTX GPUs with 16GB of VRAM start at around $700, which is double the price of the Intel Arc Pro B50.

As noted in our article on the GPU's launch last week, early reviews of the Arc Pro B50 have all been positive. When comparing AI and creator workload performance to NVIDIA's RTX A1000, the Arc Pro B50 is the clear winner. Again, part of this is due to having double the VRAM capacity to handle more complex AI models and workloads. In fact, if this Newegg trend is replicated at other retailers and global markets, then the Intel Arc Pro B50 GPU could set a new precedent for entry-level workstation GPUs launching with at least 16GB of VRAM.