TikTok is officially back after Trump drops the hammer on the ban in new response

President Donald Trump dropped the hammer on the ban of the popular social media app TikTok after the US government officially banned it.

TikTok was officially banned by the US government yesterday, and as a result, the popular video-sharing app went dark for approximately 24 hours. But now it's back, and it's thanks to President Trump.

After being punted the responsibility of dealing with the debacle of the TikTok ban, the popular app is officially back and available to Americans once again. For those wondering why it was briefly banned in the first place, the US government in April last year deemed the app a national security threat for its ties to the Chinese government through its owner ByteDance and the potential for the data of approximately 170 million Americans being shared with a foreign adversary.

The ban was scheduled to come into effect on January 19, and hours before the deadline, the app went dark, as millions of users shared a message they received from the app which said it's currently working with the US government on its return. It appears that work has already been done, as TikTok has made its return, with the company writing on X:

"TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive."

