New Crazy Taxi, Shinobi, and Jet Set Radio images and details shared by SEGA

SEGA shares brief details and a few new screen captures of its upcoming retro remakes.
At The Game Awards 2023 showcase, SEGA announced plans to resurrect a bunch of classic game IPs with new releases. Beloved Dreamcast and Genesis franchises like Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio, Golden Axe, the beat-em-up Streets of Rage, and even Shinobi are coming back with new games. SEGA launched a marketing campaign called Next Level for these games.
Exact details like platform availability have not been announced, but SEGA has delivered a few new descriptions on the games in a recent company-wide presentation.
Check below for the images and the new descriptions, followed by a list of games that may be remade by SEGA. The company had filed 13 trademarks for specific gaming franchises and IPs.
Streets of Rage: Revolution
Beloved side-scrolling beat-em-up action series!
Take control of one of the ex-officers and make the city a place where people no longer have to walk the "Streets of Rage".
Shinobi
Slay the enemies in the silence of the moment
Run through the world of Shinobi full of monsters and ninja actions. Grab Oborozuki, the legendary sword, and slay Evil once more. Your clan and the world are counting on you!
Jet Set Radio
Counter culture, Tokyo street open-world
Experience the "rebellion" movement that feels free in a suffocating society. Make friends, increase your fans, and create a movement!
Crazy Taxi
Innovative & fresh style driving action!
Cheerful feeling of freedom x Fusion of nature and city. Peel out in the new stage of Crazy City!
Golden Axe
Warriors Arise to subdue the demons!
Defeat your enemies with a variety of attacks with swords and magic! The legendary story about the battle axe, Golden Axe is about to begin!
SEGA recently filed trademarks for the 13 following video game franchises:
- Alex Kidd
- After Burner
- Outrun
- Super Monkey Ball
- Streets of Rage
- House of the Dead
- Crazy Taxi
- Shinobi
- Kid Chameleon
- Eternal Champions
- Jet Set Radio
- Altered Beast
A press release from SEGA outlines details about the upcoming retro re-releases:
The upcoming projects, spanning a range of genres, are currently in different stages of development and will release over the next several years. The first of these games will be based on the following legacy franchises:
- Crazy Taxi franchise - A whacky, high-octane driving adventure series where players must weave through traffic in an open play environment to deliver passengers to their destinations before time runs out.
- Golden Axe franchise - A "hack and slash"-style series with close melee combat set in a fantasy world of beasts, swords, and magic.
- Jet Set Radio franchise - This franchise combines action packed traversal around vibrant Tokyoto with skating, self-expression through graffiti, street culture and rebellious themes.
- Shinobi franchise - A series that utilizes ninja shuriken, ninjutsu, special attacks and more to defeat enemies in a mix of side-scrolling action and challenging environments.
- Streets of Rage franchise -A "beat 'em up"-style series that pairs fast-paced fist fighting with fresh music set in a lawless urban environment.