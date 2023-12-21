New Crazy Taxi, Shinobi, and Jet Set Radio images and details shared by SEGA

SEGA's latest strategy meeting yields a closer look at its upcoming retro games, including descriptions and screen caps for Jet Set Radio, Shinobi & more.

SEGA shares brief details and a few new screen captures of its upcoming retro remakes.

7

VIEW GALLERY - 7 IMAGES

At The Game Awards 2023 showcase, SEGA announced plans to resurrect a bunch of classic game IPs with new releases. Beloved Dreamcast and Genesis franchises like Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio, Golden Axe, the beat-em-up Streets of Rage, and even Shinobi are coming back with new games. SEGA launched a marketing campaign called Next Level for these games.

Exact details like platform availability have not been announced, but SEGA has delivered a few new descriptions on the games in a recent company-wide presentation.

Check below for the images and the new descriptions, followed by a list of games that may be remade by SEGA. The company had filed 13 trademarks for specific gaming franchises and IPs.

7

Streets of Rage: Revolution

Beloved side-scrolling beat-em-up action series! Take control of one of the ex-officers and make the city a place where people no longer have to walk the "Streets of Rage".

7

Shinobi

Slay the enemies in the silence of the moment Run through the world of Shinobi full of monsters and ninja actions. Grab Oborozuki, the legendary sword, and slay Evil once more. Your clan and the world are counting on you!

7

Jet Set Radio

Counter culture, Tokyo street open-world Experience the "rebellion" movement that feels free in a suffocating society. Make friends, increase your fans, and create a movement!

7

Crazy Taxi

Innovative & fresh style driving action! Cheerful feeling of freedom x Fusion of nature and city. Peel out in the new stage of Crazy City!

7

Golden Axe

Warriors Arise to subdue the demons! Defeat your enemies with a variety of attacks with swords and magic! The legendary story about the battle axe, Golden Axe is about to begin!

SEGA recently filed trademarks for the 13 following video game franchises:

Alex Kidd After Burner Outrun Super Monkey Ball Streets of Rage House of the Dead Crazy Taxi Shinobi Kid Chameleon Shinobi Eternal Champions Jet Set Radio Altered Beast

A press release from SEGA outlines details about the upcoming retro re-releases: