New Crazy Taxi has online multiplayer, big emphasis on freedom and chaos

SEGA's new Crazy Taxi game will be a live service game complete with online multiplayer, but the project is currently in early phases of development.

SEGA reveals new info about its upcoming Crazy Taxi game, confirming that it will have multiplayer elements. It's likely that Crazy Taxi is part of SEGA's ambitious Super Game initiative.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Like most publishers these days, SEGA is also chasing the billion-dollar live service craze. SEGA recently announced that new games based on classic franchises like Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi were in the works, and now we have solid confirmation that at least one of these will be an online-driven game.

According to a new SEGA developer interview, the new Crazy Taxi title will have live service elements complete with online multiplayer. This isn't a surprise--we've discussed this in the past--but we now have a better understanding on what to expect from the outrageously chaotic racer.

Check below for more info lifted from the video, including quotes directly from the developers (auto-translated from Japanese):

Game is currently in the early stages of development

Team is experimenting with lots of different things

City will be realistic

Will emphasize player freedom and "messiness" while roaming around the city

Map will have theme-park like atmosphere