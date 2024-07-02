New Crazy Taxi has online multiplayer, big emphasis on freedom and chaos

SEGA reveals new info about its upcoming Crazy Taxi game, confirming that it will have multiplayer elements. It's likely that Crazy Taxi is part of SEGA's ambitious Super Game initiative.
Like most publishers these days, SEGA is also chasing the billion-dollar live service craze. SEGA recently announced that new games based on classic franchises like Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi were in the works, and now we have solid confirmation that at least one of these will be an online-driven game.
According to a new SEGA developer interview, the new Crazy Taxi title will have live service elements complete with online multiplayer. This isn't a surprise--we've discussed this in the past--but we now have a better understanding on what to expect from the outrageously chaotic racer.
Check below for more info lifted from the video, including quotes directly from the developers (auto-translated from Japanese):
- Game is currently in the early stages of development
- Team is experimenting with lots of different things
- City will be realistic
- Will emphasize player freedom and "messiness" while roaming around the city
- Map will have theme-park like atmosphere
"We are in the process of creating a completely new Crazy Taxi game, with content that will allow you to experience all kinds of thrilling driving experiences and have fun with a variety of people instead of just playing alone.
"In order to provide such content, we are putting together a completely new form. We are trying to put together gameplay with various elements, but the reality is that we still don't have enough [developers] to put it together.
"We're considering making it more advanced from the previous games. In the past, Crazy Taxi was mainly a solo game. Right now, we are considering a multiplayer game."
"Since it is multiplayer, there are new elements such as networking, and new gimmicks that may be introduced."