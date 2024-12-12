All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

New full entry in Virtual Fighter series in development from Yakuza series developer

1990s arcade fighting sensation Virtual Fighter is coming back with a brand new game, and it's actually fully-fledged mainline entry from the Yakuza devs.

New full entry in Virtual Fighter series in development from Yakuza series developer
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Virtua Fighter is returning with a new mainline entry developed by the Yakuza series creators.

Virtua Fighter is back with a new mainline entry, and the developers of the Yakuza series are making it.

New full entry in Virtual Fighter series in development from Yakuza series developer 2
2

The video games industry's first-ever 3D fighting game is back in the limelight. It's been years since the last big Virtua Fighter game, and SEGA is reviving the franchise--and many others--as part of its big new reinvigorated content slate.

At The Game Awards 2024, SEGA announced the next Virtua Fighter project...but no real details were revealed. That info will be saved for later.

"That's right, there's a new full entry in the legendary Virtua Fighter series now in development at SEGA and you can find out more in that special direct broadcast," Geoff Keighley said on stage at the event.

SEGA's description is likewise as sparse:

"An all-new title in the iconic Virtua Fighter series has been revealed at the hands of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio."

SEGA is holding a special VF Direct showcase tonight at 12am EST/9pm PST.

In the meantime, you can subscribe to the newsletter and also join the Discord.

Virtua Fighter remains a core franchise for SEGA, but overall the series isn't necessarily a significant best-seller for the publisher, with an estimated 5.5 million copies shipped and a total 18 million full game sales and downloads combined.

SEGA has made plans to shake things up, and its current business strategy centers around releasing more games as per usual, but also tackling a new major business development called Super Game. This is essentially SEGA's idea of a live service infrastructure, and it remains to be seen whether or not the Virtua Fighter project is a AAA game or whether or not its part of the Super Game initiative.

Photo of the Virtua Fighter 4 [Japan Import]
Best Deals: Virtua Fighter 4 [Japan Import]
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/12/2024 at 8:52 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles