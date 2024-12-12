New full entry in Virtual Fighter series in development from Yakuza series developer

1990s arcade fighting sensation Virtual Fighter is coming back with a brand new game, and it's actually fully-fledged mainline entry from the Yakuza devs.

Virtua Fighter is back with a new mainline entry, and the developers of the Yakuza series are making it.

The video games industry's first-ever 3D fighting game is back in the limelight. It's been years since the last big Virtua Fighter game, and SEGA is reviving the franchise--and many others--as part of its big new reinvigorated content slate.

At The Game Awards 2024, SEGA announced the next Virtua Fighter project...but no real details were revealed. That info will be saved for later.

"That's right, there's a new full entry in the legendary Virtua Fighter series now in development at SEGA and you can find out more in that special direct broadcast," Geoff Keighley said on stage at the event.

SEGA's description is likewise as sparse:

"An all-new title in the iconic Virtua Fighter series has been revealed at the hands of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio."

SEGA is holding a special VF Direct showcase tonight at 12am EST/9pm PST.

Virtua Fighter remains a core franchise for SEGA, but overall the series isn't necessarily a significant best-seller for the publisher, with an estimated 5.5 million copies shipped and a total 18 million full game sales and downloads combined.

SEGA has made plans to shake things up, and its current business strategy centers around releasing more games as per usual, but also tackling a new major business development called Super Game. This is essentially SEGA's idea of a live service infrastructure, and it remains to be seen whether or not the Virtua Fighter project is a AAA game or whether or not its part of the Super Game initiative.