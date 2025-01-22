Rumor: NVIDIA RTX 5090 GPU could be 'the worst' for availability, maybe for months after launch

A gaming PC builder has warned that the RTX 5090 graphics card will suffer from low stock levels, and this might be the case for three months after launch.

TL;DR: A PC builder reckons that NVIDIA's RTX 5090 GPU will have very limited availability at launch, and that stock shortages of the flagship graphics card could potentially go on for three months. This is yet another rumor claiming Nvidia's next-gen boards will be problematic when it comes to supply and demand. A PC builder reckons that NVIDIA's RTX 5090 GPU will have very limited availability at launch, and that stock shortages of the flagship graphics card could potentially go on for three months. This is yet another rumor claiming Nvidia's next-gen boards will be problematic when it comes to supply and demand.

Yet another rumor has emerged that NVIDIA's Blackwell GeForce GPUs won't have a healthy level of stock when they're launched, and this one focuses on the RTX 5090, underlining other speculation that the next-gen flagship will be vanishingly thin on the ground.

We heard this from gaming PC builder PowerGPU after the company shared its thoughts on X, as you can see in the above post.

This is a warning, no less, that the "RTX 5090 will be the worst when it comes to availability" which we presume refers to Blackwell availability (as opposed to the worst ever all-time GPU for low stock levels).

The worrying part here is that this is supposedly not just the initial quantity of flagship graphics cards on the shelves (virtual or otherwise), but that this might extend way beyond that, for the first three months after launch, according to the PC maker.

Obviously that could be an exaggeration - indeed, all of the stock worries that have surfaced so far around the RTX 5000 range might be - but it's getting to the point where so many folks are chiming in with this tale of RTX 5090 supply in particular being lean, that it's getting difficult to ignore the noise.

Meanwhile, RTX 5080 stock might turn out a bit healthier, the rumor mill in general seems to think, but some still believe this graphics card is still going to sell out immediately.

We wouldn't bet against it, that's for sure, and this could be why AMD isn't in a rush to get rival RX 9070 models out in the mid-range territory, especially if other rumors around the RTX 5070 not turning up until late in February prove correct.