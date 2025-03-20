The priciest consumer GPU ever? Custom ASUS RTX 5090 is decked out in gold and signed by Jensen

Expect this ASUS ROG Astral RTX 5090 signed by NVIDIA's CEO to fetch approaching $20,000, or maybe even more than that, likely at a charity auction.

TL;DR: The ASUS ROG Astral RTX 5090, a high-end version of the Blackwell flagship graphics card, has been fashioned with a gold shroud that's been signed by NVIDIA's CEO, Jensen Huang. The estimated price the GPU could fetch is something in the order of $20,000, and it's likely to be auctioned for charity. The ASUS ROG Astral RTX 5090, a high-end version of the Blackwell flagship graphics card, has been fashioned with a gold shroud that's been signed by NVIDIA's CEO, Jensen Huang. The estimated price the GPU could fetch is something in the order of $20,000, and it's likely to be auctioned for charity.

If you didn't think that high-end versions of NVIDIA's RTX 5090 were expensive enough - and they most certainly are - a new version of the ASUS ROG Astral RTX 5090 is going to come with a price tag that'll surely make any wallet quake with fear.

2

The RTX 5090 in question is gold and has been signed by NVIDIA's CEO (Image Credit: NVIDIA)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Mainly because this graphics card is decked out in gold (the shroud is golden) and signed by none other than Jensen Huang himself (at GTC 2025).

The ASUS ROG Astral flagship is pricey enough as it is - the liquid cooled edition already weighs in at $3,410 on the ASUS store in the US. So, a golden and signed version of the ROG Astral is going to command a price tag that far exceeds a mere few grand.

Tom's Hardware, which spotted the GPU, estimates it's likely to fetch something approaching $20,000, and we wouldn't disagree. The graphics card is likely to be auctioned for charity in the near future.

A photo of the golden ROG Astral RTX 5090 was shared by the Director of Marketing at ASUS, Ernest Cheng, on LinkedIn.

Meanwhile, in the real world, you can't buy an RTX 5090 even if you do have the substantial sum of money to match the inflated pricing that sits above the already eye-watering MSRP.

Still, we have been promised via the rumor mill that stock of the Blackwell flagship is going to witness a spike before long, and so availability and pricing may settle down a bit soon enough. (May being the operative word there).

Read more: AMD RX 9070 stock could improve very soon - 'after April' according to one graphics card maker