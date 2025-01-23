Assassin's Creed Shadows screenshots leak ahead of release

TL;DR: Assassin's Creed Shadows faced a challenging launch, with criticism over design, pricing, and animations. Ubisoft delayed its release to March 2025 amid backlash and accusations of using bots for positive promotion. Leaked screenshots and a preview by GamingTrends highlight a balance between RPG and stealth elements. Assassin's Creed Shadows faced a challenging launch, with criticism over design, pricing, and animations. Ubisoft delayed its release to March 2025 amid backlash and accusations of using bots for positive promotion. Leaked screenshots and a preview by GamingTrends highlight a balance between RPG and stealth elements.

Assassin's Creed Shadows has gone through one of the toughest launches in the franchise, and now leaked screenshots of the title have appeared online ahead of its scheduled release date in March.

Assassin's Creed Shadows has been plagued with mounting criticism from the gaming community over its artistic design choices, price, choppy animations seen in a gameplay trailer, accusations of Ubisoft purchasing bots to post positive comments beneath poorly received YouTube videos about the game, and it's setting. This pushback from the community led to Ubisoft delaying the title from its original scheduled release date in November last year to February 2025, but this was promptly followed up by another delay announcement from Ubisoft at the beginning of the month that pushed the title's release date back to March 2025.

Assassin's Creed Shadows has experienced yet another hit, with a selection of screenshots of the game being leaked online ahead of the scheduled release date. Additionally, the YouTube channel GamingTrends has gotten its hands on a preview of the game and has posted some of its thoughts online. According to GamingTrends, Assassin's Creed Shadows has "struck a balance between the RPG and stealth elements, and the key to that is the intersection of weapons and skills."

Screenshots

