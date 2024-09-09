AMD announces unified UDNA GPU architecture: combines RDNA and CDNA to compete against CUDA

AMD is merging its GPU architectures -- RDNA and CDNA -- into UDNA to build scales and accommodate developers, in the fight against NVIDIA's CUDA.

Published
1 minute & 27 seconds read time

Back in 2020, AMD announced it was splitting its post-GCN architecture into RDNA for gaming, with CDNA for its data center GPUs, with CDNA later being the architecture of its Radeon Instinct AI accelerators... and now, they're merging into UDNA.

2

In a chat with Tom's Hardware, senior vice president and general manager of the Computing and Graphics Business Group of AMD, Jack Huynh, said: "So, part of a big change at AMD is today we have a CDNA architecture for our Instinct data center GPUs and RDNA for the consumer stuff. It's forked. Going forward, we will call it UDNA. There'll be one unified architecture, both Instinct and client (consumer). We'll unify it so that it will be so much easier for developers versus today, where they have to choose and value is not improving".

AMD simplifying into the UDNA architecture means we'll see a future where developers only need to focus on a single system, no matter if they're building next-gen AI GPU architectures, or next-gen GPU architectures for Radeon in the form of RDNA 5 in the future.

AMD is now planning 3 entire generations ahead: RDNA 5, UDNA 6, and UDNA 7 with a goal of maintaining optimizations without requiring a reset reach time AMD changes its memory hierarchy... some positive changes for the GPU business inside of AMD.

There is no UDNA plan rolled out to the public by AMD yet, so we don't know if this fusion of its GPU architectures will start with RDNA 5... but it would be the perfect point to start this new venture. RDNA 4 will only be aimed at the mid-range on the consumer Radeon GPU side, with a clean-sheet "Zen moment" with RDNA 5... UDNA sounds perfect for that. Let's go, AMD.

NEWS SOURCES:tomshardware.com, wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

