AMD's next-gen UDNA GPU architecture: Radeon 'big core flagship is back' on TSMC N3E node

AMD's next-generation UDNA GPU architecture will be fabbed on TSMC N3E, new flagship Radeon GPU is in development, leaker says 'big core flagship is back'.

TL;DR: AMD's upcoming UDNA architecture will replace RDNA, with new Radeon GPUs using TSMC's N3E process. The "big core flagship" returns to compete with NVIDIA's RTX 50 series. AMD's next-gen GPUs may upgrade to GDDR7 memory. Future products include Zen 6 CCD and Halo APU with 3D stacking, and PlayStation 6 may feature Zen 5 CPU and UDNA GPU with 3D V-Cache.

AMD's next-generation UDNA architecture replaces the RDNA architecture, with next-gen Radeon GPUs using the new UDNA GPU architecture with the "big core flagship" is coming back according to the latest leaks.

In a new post on Chiphell, leaker "zhangzhonghao" said that "GPU UDNA is also N3E process" referring to TSMC's new N3E process node, adding that "the big core flagship is back" to fight NVIDIA's upcoming Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs.

There's nothing else new about the new flagship Radeon GPU, but what we do know is that the UDNA chip will be made on TSMC's new N3E process node. NVIDIA is using ultra-fast GDDR7 memory on its new RTX 50 series GPUs, with AMD's new Radeon RX 9000 series "RDNA 4" GPUs using the current-gen GDDR6 standard. We should expect an upgrade to GDDR7 memory for AMD's next-generation Radeon GPUs... but what speeds, no one knows yet.

The full post on Chiphell reads: "the desktop Zen 6 CCD is N3E process, and the IOD process is N4C. The GPU UDNA is also N3E process. The big core flagship is back. On the APU side, the next generation of Halo will stack 3D to improve the performance of both CPU and GPU. The packaging method will be known in the second half of the year. Sony will also stack 3D on the console side, but Microsoft is not sure yet".

The leaker added some details about AMD's future products, with leaks that the desktop Zen 6 CCD is made on the same TSMC N3E process, with the IOD made on N4C. On the APU side of things, AMD's next-generation Halo APU will stack 3D to improve performance of both the CPU and GPU, with the packaging method used revealed later this year.

But more interestingly, the leaker teased that Sony's next-generation PlayStation 6 console will also stack 3D cache, adding to the fuel of recent rumors that we'll see a Zen 5 CPU + UDNA GPU inside of the PS6... but with 3D V-Cache on top? Expect some wowzers performance out of the new PlayStation 6 when it drops in 2027.