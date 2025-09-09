Atari Gamestation Go handheld with over 200 built-in games launches in October

The Atari Gamestation Go is a new portable gaming handheld with over 200 classic games that's launching in October 2025 for $179.99.

After getting to see an early version of this at CES earlier this year, we're glad to see that My Arcade is finally ready to launch its Atari Gamestation Go gaming handheld. Now, unlike the recent string of PC gaming handhelds running Windows 11 or SteamOS, the Atari Gamestation Go is more of a device for retro gaming fans, as it comes pre-loaded with over 200 games, covering a range of classic Atari hardware and arcade cabinets.

It also includes the Atari: Recharged modernized re-releases and re-imaginings covering classic hits like Asteroids, Breakout, Centipede, and Missile Command. As it presents faithful on-the-go recreations of Atari 2600, 5200, 7800, and Arcade games, the Gamestation Go includes an integrated paddle, trak-ball (or trackball), and number pad alongside classic gamepad buttons and controls.

Although hardware specs for the handheld aren't listed on the product page, we do know that it features a high-resolution 7-inch display and built-in WiFi for updating the games and software. The only drawback we can see is that the battery life is rated at 4-5 hours of playtime, which is lower than expected for a handheld primarily designed to play games from the 1980s.

However, one cool feature is that the buttons also feature lighting, and only the ones a game uses will light up when loaded. My Arcade calls this SmartGlow technology.

There's also an HDMI output for connecting the handheld to a TV or display, support for additional controllers for multiplayer gaming, as well as a microSD port for saved games and potential homebrew action. The Atari Gamestation Go is launching with an MSRP of $179.99 USD, and will be available in October 2025 from Atari.com, GameStop in the US, and EB Games in Australia.