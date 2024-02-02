ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER OC Edition Review

With a big price cut and small performance bump, the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER feels like a relaunch, and this ROG Strix model from ASUS is a 4K beast.

Introduction

When you get to the GeForce RTX 4080 and GeForce RTX 4090 level of enthusiast GPU, the ROG Strix models from ASUS not only offer a premium high-quality build but some of the fastest out-of-the-box clock speeds and one-click OC modes. This is still the case with the new ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16GB OC Edition, which presents one of the sturdiest and largest GPUs we've ever seen - and one of the fastest.

By now, you're probably aware that the new SUPER refresh for the GeForce RTX 4080 is more like a relaunch, where the lower price makes it a far more attractive enthusiast-class option. Performance is not dissimilar from the baseline GeForce RTX 4080 it effectively replaces, but there is some that it brings to the table.

As we saw reviewing MSRP models with reference specs for the new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, when it came to 4K gaming, the performance uplift compared to the GeForce RTX 4080 was only 3.1% - not exactly a mind-blowing or exciting result. However, this was expected as NVIDIA communicated ahead of time that the small increase in performance wasn't the big thing here - it was the 16.7% price drop from $1199 to $999 USD. In fact, NVIDIA let us and others know that we should expect up to a 3% improvement - which is spot on with our results.

ASUS's flagship ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16GB OC Edition manages to double that, with the 4K gaming performance increase now sitting closer to 6.2%. Okay, so anything less than double-digits isn't that exciting, but this result points to some untapped potential with the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER hardware for those who like to dabble in overclocking. And the good news is that the ROG Strix design means you're getting one of the fastest GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPUs out there and one of the quietest and coolest.

The Ada Lovelace Generation - SUPER Edition

Below is a summary of the GeForce RTX 40 Series technology, applicable to all models.

Visual fidelity and performance go hand-in-hand when it comes to PC gaming. It isn't simply a matter of a game looking good; when you're playing a PC game, it also needs to feel buttery-smooth. Back in the day, this combination of performance and visuals was all about how much GPU and silicon you had under the hood. With the GeForce RTX 40 Series, including the new SUPER Series refresh, NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace generation continues and evolves the company's history of embracing AI and hardware-accelerated ray-tracing to not only push visual fidelity - but to ensure that visual fidelity and performance go hand-in-hand.

The GeForce RTX 40 Series is a lineup of GPUs built on a cutting-edge process node while leveraging and evolving all of the AI and hardware-based ray-tracing advances that NVIDIA helped become mainstream with the GeForce RTX 30 Series. Named after mathematician Ada Lovelace, considered the world's first computer programmer, the GeForce RTX 40 Series is built on TSMC 4N process technology - a giant leap forward over the Samsung 8nm process used in the GeForce RTX 30 Series Ampere generation.

From a pure numbers perspective, the full NVIDIA Ada GPU features 76.3 billion transistors, up to 18,432 CUDA Cores (70% more than the previous gen), and delivers clock speeds over 2.5 GHz while maintaining the same power requirements of the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. Ada also introduces the latest generation of RT and Tensor Cores, with the latter introducing brand-new hardware responsible for the next iteration of AI rendering - DLSS 3 and DLSS 3.5.

NVIDIA's DLSS or Deep Learning Super Sampling is one of the reasons why raw power is no longer the be-all-end-all; it's an AI-based form of upscaling that can provide a sizable boost to in-game performance without sacrificing visual fidelity. It can improve upon native rendering. The brand-new DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction dramatically improves ray-tracing image quality (over native rendering) with groundbreaking AI denoiser technology. DLSS 3 Frame Generation uses the power of AI to generate new frames and dramatically improve perceived performance.

For this reason, DLSS and other algorithm-based upscaling and frame generation have become some of the most talked about bits of technology in the PC gaming space. Take Cyberpunk 2077 using the game's Path Tracing (aka full ray tracing) mode with DLSS 3.5, NVIDIA Reflex, and Frame Generation. In this example, seven of eight pixels are AI-generated, meaning path tracing is impossible on today's hardware without these technologies. In the case of the GeForce RTX 40 Series, the addition of DLSS 3 and Frame Generation has proven to be a true game changer.

DLSS 3 combines DLSS Super Resolution (DLSS 2) with NVIDIA Reflex to reduce system latency and the brand-new hardware-accelerated Frame Generation technology. Three bits of rendering tech = DLSS 3. And it's exclusive to the GeForce RTX 40 Series. It gets a little confusing when you throw DLSS 3.5 into the mix, Ray Reconstruction, which greatly improves ray-traced visual quality across all GeForce RTX GPUs. Still, the result is the same - NVIDIA's technology and development tools for rendering, performance, and latency are unmatched in the industry.

Frame Generation is NVIDIA looking to do what it has done for real-time graphics upscaling to the idea of frame-interpolation - or what they call Motion Plus in the TV world. Which, to be fair, is not a fair comparison on account of tech like Motion Plus being - well - terrible. But the fundamental idea is the same, albeit using specialized AI hardware in the GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards to generate and create entire frames.

The results are impressive - with dramatic improvements to overall performance (in the frame-per-second stakes) seen in games like Cyberpunk 2077, F1 23, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Diablo IV, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, and Alan Wake II.

The Ada generation is much more than "smaller = more," with NVIDIA introducing back-end technology in the form of Shader Execution Reordering - which effectively ensures render tasks happen more efficiently and without running into bottlenecks. This means a leap forward in the real-time rendering of hardware-intensive ray-tracing effects. And there's generative AI, with TensorRT-LLM for Windows accelerating and leading the way to AI computing in the era of the "AI PC."

The Ada generation also levels up NVIDIA's already formidable content creation chops with the arrival of AV1 encoding for better video quality for streamers without sacrificing performance or bandwidth. AV1 encoding is 40% more efficient than traditional H.264, and NVIDIA works with platforms like Twitch to bring the technology to all streamers. Of course, in the age of working from home, it can also dramatically improve video conferencing.

Specs and Test System

Specifications

Here, we can see how the specs and hardware stack up for the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, the GeForce RTX 4080 it replaces, and the GeForce RTX 4090.

The third and final (for now?) release in NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series refresh does boost the underlying GeForce RTX 4080 specs, but you're only looking at a 5.3% increase in CUDA Cores, RT Cores, and Tensor Cores. Where the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER offered a sizeable 20% increase, and the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER offered a more modest 10% increase, the uptick here isn't enough to push the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER variant's performance significantly higher than the non-SUPER variant.

As highlighted in the introduction and other RTX 4080 SUPER reviews we've posted, the big story here is the $200 price cut - which is enough to make the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER feel more like a relaunch than a proper refresh or brand-new model. On the plus, the GeForce RTX 4080's performance was never really an issue, and with the small but notable uptick, you're looking at a card that is around 63.5% faster than the GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 4070 for 4K gaming. Which should help set the scene for the level of performance we are talking about.

The GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER also increases the memory speed to 23 Gbps for a total memory bandwidth of 736 GB/s, which is nice to see, but we're not sure what benefit that brings to PC gaming. There's also an increase to the Boost Clock speed compared to the GeForce RTX 4080, with the ROG Strix model here pushing this to 2670 MHz in OC Mode - which is a 100+ MHz increase over the reference specs found in MSRP models and NVIDIA's Founders Edition.

Finally, the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER maintains the 320W power rating of the GeForce RTX 4080, though average power usage when gaming is higher - especially for OC models like the ROG Strix. The specs here aren't surprising as we've already seen what the GeForce RTX 4080 is capable of - and that's enthusiast-grade 4K gaming second only to the GeForce RTX 4090.

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER

Model: ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16GB OC Edition

Interface: PCI Express 4.0

CUDA Cores: 10240

Tensor Cores: 320 (4th Generation)

RT Cores: 80 (3rd Generation)

Clocks: Base Clock: 2295 MHz, Boost Clock: 2640 MHz, OC Mode: 2670 MHz

Memory: 16GB GDDR6X

Memory Speed: 23 Gbps

Memory Interface: 256-bit

Total Memory Bandwidth: 736 GB/s

L2 Cache: 64 MB

Display Connections: 3 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI

Power Connectors: 16-pin 12V-2x6 (3 x PCIe 8-pin cables via adapter)

Recommended PSU: 850W

What's in the Box: ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16GB OC Edition Collection Card, Speedsetup Manual, Adapter Cable (1 to 3), ROG Graphics Card Holder, ROG Velcro Hook and Loop, Thank you Card

Kosta's Test System

Motherboard: MSI MPG X670E Carbon Wi-Fi

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

Cooler: Corsair iCUE H100i RGB PRO XT Liquid CPU Cooler

RAM: 64GB (2x32GB) Corsair DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 DRAM 5200MHz

SSD: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus-G M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 4TB, Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus Plus M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD 8TB

Power Supply: Thermaltake Toughpower GF1 850W

Case: Thermaltake Core P3 Tempered Glass Snow

OS: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro 64-bit

Physical Design and Cooling

ASUS's ROG Strix designs for GeForce RTX graphics cards are some of the most robust and premium you can find. They're also some of the chunkiest, with three fans and a full metal shroud that makes it look like an all-in-one PC that you're just so happening to plug into a PCIe Express slot. And with that, the 357.6 x 149.3 x 70.1mm dimensions of the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16GB OC Edition make it a big boy. Scratch that, a huge boy - where you'll need up to four slots of clearance and a decent-sized case to fit this in. Plus, the usual bracing and support for high-end chunky GPUs.

Size talk out of the way; the physical make-up and overall look of the ROG Strix are still quite impressive - from the great use of color and metallic flourishes to the funky LED strip that wraps around the end of the GPU. You've got generous vents of the backplate, large axial-tech fans, massive heatsinks, and, yes, ASUS's patented vapor chamber cooling.

It also adds up, as the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER OC Edition runs cool even when stressed - we're talking about a GPU temperature that sits below 60 degrees Celsius. The great news is that ASUS has designed the cooling here to withstand a 500W thermal load, so there's no out-of-the-box situation where the card will overheat or run hot. And the fans switch off completely when the GPU temps drop below a certain threshold.

And with that sort of cooling, you've got the power management to match with enough juice to push the GPU beyond the reference specs outlined by NVIDIA - with the bonus of an LED indicator to warn you if there's a voltage or cable issue.

ASUS offers one-click overclocking with its GPU Tweak III software, which is handy, but there's also a switch on the GPU itself to switch between performance and quiet modes. The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER 16GB OC Edition is a beast and built like a futuristic rocket, and it more than lives up to its flagship and premium status in the ASUS GeForce RTX lineup. If there's one downside to the design, it is that the PCIe bracket near the ports is only two slots thick, which feels like an oversight.

Benchmarks - 15 Game Averages

The Games and Tests

PC gaming is a complicated and varied space, from indie games to major blockbuster releases and titles that push hardware and technology to their limit with the adoption of effects like real-time ray-tracing.

This is all a way of saying that the 15 in-game benchmarks we've chosen (and run at 1080p, 1440p, and 4K) represent a wide range of styles, not only in terms of genres, like first-person shooters and racing games but also in the API technology (DirectX 11, 12) and cutting-edge features like ray tracing and upscaling technology.

Results include DLSS and FSR 2, where possible, as both technologies are the sorts of things, especially in 4K, which you'd turn on. Six of the 15 game benchmarks also feature ray tracing, a great way to see the additional benefit of NVIDIA's DLSS and Frame Generation technology. Also, each title is set to ultra-equivalent quality settings to push GPU hardware and minimize CPU bottlenecks at higher resolutions.

Also, it's just fun to max out a game's visual settings and see the results. Here's the breakdown of games, graphics settings, and what's being tested.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla : Ultra High-quality settings, with the in-game benchmark tool used.

Borderlands 3 : Ultra quality settings, with the in-game benchmark tool used.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II : Ultra quality setting, in-game multiplayer benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Cyberpunk 2077 : Ultra quality setting, in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Cyberpunk 2077 (RT) : Ray tracing Ultra quality setting, in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

DOOM Eternal (RT) : Ultra Nightmare quality setting with ray-tracing enabled, the opening of Mars Core campaign level used to benchmark. NVIDIA DLSS results are included

F1 22 (RT) : Ultra High-quality setting with ray tracing, one lap of the Bahrain track benchmarked. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Forza Horizon 5 (RT) : Extreme quality setting with ray tracing enabled, in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Hitman (RT) : Ultra-quality settings with ray-tracing, Dubai scene benchmarked. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

Horizon Zero Dawn : Ultimate quality setting, in-game benchmark used. NVIDIA DLSS results are included

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (RT) : Ultra quality setting with ray tracing enabled, the in-game benchmark tool used. NVIDIA DLSS results are included

Rainbow Six Extraction : Ultra quality settings and in-game benchmark tool used. NVIDIA DLSS results are included

Red Dead Redemption 2 : Maximum quality settings, with in-game benchmark tool used. AMD FSR and NVIDIA DLSS results are included.

The Division 2 : Ultra quality settings with in-game benchmark tool used.

Total War: Warhammer III: Ultra-quality settings with the in-game Battle Benchmark tool used.

15 Game Average FPS - 4K Results

With an average frame rate of 103 FPS recorded across our 15-game benchmark suite covering a range of titles, including several with ray-tracing enabled, the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER OC Edition is the fastest GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER we've tested and benchmarked to date. The difference isn't huge, but it's enough to make the 4K gaming performance - on average - around 6.3% faster than the baseline GeForce RTX 4080. A small but notable bump in performance, coupled with the price cut, is enough to alter the value proposition for this high-end GPU.

Compared to the Radeon RX 7900 XTX (AMD's reference design), the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER OC Edition is 8.4% faster on average. However, there are a couple of titles, like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, where the Radeon card pulls ahead. But, for the most part, the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER has the edge - especially regarding ray-tracing. Compared to the GeForce RTX 4090, it's still 22.6% slower, but with a 37.5% lower MSRP, the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER is now a better value option for enthusiast-grade 4K gaming.

Compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, a card we also labeled great for 4K or Ultrawide gaming, the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER OC Edition is 19.8% faster - an excellent result. The triple-digit average here doesn't factor in the DLSS performance uplift, which you would enable for 4K gaming - with the 'Quality' mode setting offering no loss in visual fidelity. With DLSS super Resolution available in countless titles and most new releases, it's enough to make the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER OC Edition a triple-digit 4K beast for most games.

15 Game Average FPS - 1440p Results

Based on the 4K gaming results, you can be sure that the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER OC Edition is an absolute beast when it comes to 1440p gaming; however, at this resolution, some of the potential performance is being left on the table. The GeForce RTX 4090's lead over the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER drops to 14.1% - which proves that when you're at this level of performance, 4K gaming, or Utlrawide, is the only way to go.

Here, the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER OC Edition's lead over the GeForce RTX 4080 drops to 4.3%, while its lead over the Radeon RX 7900 XTX drops to 6.2%. Still, these excellent results are some of the fastest we've seen for a GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER card. But there are diminishing returns as you lower the resolution, which is something to consider. If you plan on going all out on a premium GPU like this, ensure you have the right display to take advantage of it.

There is one scenario where 1440p makes sense for the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, and that's path tracing or full ray-tracing that requires pairing the raw performance of a GPU like this with DLSS Super Resolution, Frame Generation, and NVIDIA Reflex. Path tracing is a glimpse at the future of gaming and is not feasible without DLSS 3 - but it is impressive, and there are some on the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER OC Edition.

15 Game Average FPS - 1080p Results

These 1080p results are more for reference than anything else. Gaming at this resolution with the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER OC Edition is mostly an exercise in wasted potential thanks to CPU and other bottlenecks resulting in the card running as low as 30% capacity in some cases. Here, only 4% of performance separates this ROG Strix model and the GeForce RTX 4090, Radeon RX 7900 XTX, and GeForce RTX 4080 non-SUPER edition. Only a handful of games tap into what this GPU offers at 1080p.

Benchmarks - 3DMark FireStrike

Synthetic benchmark time, and the first test on the menu, is the tried and true 3DMark FireStrike, a benchmark that has been around for years that runs on the again but still relevant DirectX 11 API. Highlighted above are the scores for the 4K 3DMark FireStrike Ultra test, and the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER OC Edition scores 8% higher than the GeForce RTX 4080 and 23.3% higher than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER. These differences are on the high side, especially compared to in-game results, where it seems the 'OC' side of GPU is kicking in.

Still, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX scores 4% higher than the ROG Strix card reviewed here - which doesn't align with our overall in-game averages, but there are titles where the flagship Radeon pulls ahead like this.

Benchmarks - 3DMark TimeSpy and Port Royal

3Mark TimeSpy is a synthetic DirectX 12 benchmark more relevant to games released in 2023 and 2024. Looking at the 4K 3DMark TimeSpy Extreme test, the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER OC Edition scores roughly 6% higher than the GeForce RTX 4080 and the Radeon RX 7900 XTX. Throw in the score being around 19.8% higher than the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and the 3DMark TimeSpy results align with our overall in-game results - which is very cool to see.

The final test on the synthetic benchmark menu is 3DMark Port Royal, which is all about real-time ray-tracing - an area where NVIDIA's GeForce RTX cards are still a step ahead of AMD's Radeon GPUs. Even though you're still looking at a single-digit 5.5% higher score for the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER OC Edition compared to the GeForce RTX 4080, the score is a whopping 30.3% higher than the Radeon RX 7900 XTX's result.

NVIDIA hardware clearly has the advantage here and now, with the arrival of DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction, which dramatically improves ray-tracing image quality - anything other than GeForce RTX delivers worse RT performance and image quality.

Benchmarks - 1080p Gaming

Benchmarks - 1440p Gaming

Benchmarks - 4K Gaming

Benchmarks Summary, Ray-Tracing Performance, and DLSS 3

Compared to the reference specs seen in the Founders Edition and other MSRP models, the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER OC Edition's boost to clock speeds is enough to make it a faster overall offering. However, comparing the performance to the GeForce RTX 4080 is not enough to make it feel 'SUPER.' That comes with the price drop, giving this the feeling of a relaunch instead of a refresh, and the new pricing puts it head-to-head with the flagship AMD GPU - the Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

Discussion so far has mostly focused on raw performance, but when you're talking about a GPU that delivers incredible 4K gaming performance - RTX technologies like DLSS Super Resolution, DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction, DLSS 3 Frame Generation, and NVIDIA Reflex play a big role in creating the full picture of what to expect. DLSS has made upscaling a common thing for PC gaming because it's the gold standard for maintaining image quality via leveraging powerful AI hardware and software.

And with the GeForce RTX 40 Series, Frame Generation has been a game changer in its own right (to the point where we're now seeing techs like AMD's FSR 3 and AFMF make headlines) - boosting perceived performance with the aid of AI-generated frames using new specialized hardware, latency reduction with the aid of Reflex, and good old trusty DLSS Super Resolution for upscaling. Image fidelity, smoothness, and latency are all kept in check with NVIDIA's Frame Generation for PC gaming. As long as you've got around 50 FPS or so as the baseline, it's worth turning on in most games that it's available.

Here, we see what Frame Generation brings in games with ray-tracing effects turned on and detail settings maxed out. Looking at the 4K results, DLSS 3 in Cyberpunk 2077 sees performance increase by a factor of 2.6X, A Plague Tale Requiem by a factor of 2.1X, and F1 22 and Hitman by a factor of around 2X. This is a generational leap and then some, and one of the reasons why Frame Generation has been a hot topic over the past year. It's impressive technology and is seemingly here to stay.

Temperature and Power Efficiency

If Frame Generation is a game changer, NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace architecture's power efficiency is also one of the more surprising revelations from the current GeForce RTX generation. This is still the case with a GPU like the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER OC Edition, where you've got 60-70% faster performance than the GeForce RTX 3080 but using the same power. However, as it uses more power than the GeForce RTX 4080 it replaces (to the tune of 10% when gaming in 4K), the efficiency story isn't quite as impressive.

That said, when gaming in 1440p or capping performance in a game to match a monitor's 144 Hz or so refresh rate, the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER OC Edition begins to lean into the excellent power-scaling with the GeForce RTX 40 Series - where even at 90% capacity regarding power you're not losing the same in performance.

Regarding thermal performance and cooling, only one word can describe the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER OC Edition - and that's 'amazing.' Running in our stress test for several minutes, the GPU temperature barely rose above 56 degrees Celsius, with the hot spot at around 62 degrees and memory at 64 to 65 degrees. This is the kind of result we were hoping for based on the sheer size of the ROG Strix model, but when you factor in that fan speeds remained at 32% capacity or roughly 1000 RPM - you've also got something that is quiet.

Final Thoughts

The GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER is here, and even though you're looking at only a minor single-digit gain to 4K gaming performance, you've got a double-digit price cut. It's enough to make it feel like a relaunch for the GeForce RTX 4080 instead of a refresh, as you've still got high-end 4K performance second only to the GeForce RTX 4090. And with RTX technologies like DLSS, Frame Generation, and the new Ray Reconstruction evolving since the GeForce RTX 4080 hit the scene, you've got much more than raw performance to lean on.

Heading into 2024, the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER is not only a more powerful 4K gaming card (granted, not by a lot), but the new price places it side-by-side with AMD's flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX. And there are areas like ray tracing, upscaling, video encoding, AI, and content creation where NVIDIA's hardware has the advantage - so you've got a far more attractive enthusiast option with the SUPER variant. And in ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER OC Edition, you've got one of the fastest, quietest, and coolest GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER cards currently available.