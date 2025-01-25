Xbox boss talks all things Xbox, gaming: says 'we want our Xbox hardware to win'

Xbox CEO Phil Spencer has provided an update on Xoxb in a recent interview, with Microsoft's strategy on gaming, and where the Xbox is headed into the future.
In a new interview with Spencer on the OG gaming podcast Gamertag Radio, we have some new information on where the Xbox brand is going in 2025 and beyond. Parris Lily asked Spencer: "there is concern in the community that if you're putting games on other platforms, why would I still want an Xbox when I can get that experience on another platform?"
Spencer replied, saying: "I want people to pick hardware based on the capabilities of that hardware, and how that fits into the choices they want to make about where they want to play. We want our hardware to win based on the hardware capabilities that we have".
The Xbox CEO added: "I want to build a platform that services creators that are trying to meet people on every screen. On our own hardware, I think it's fundamental to what Xbox is. It's not lost on me that "box" is in the name of our brand. I say from the position that I'm in, I look at hardware as a critical part of what we do, while not trying to gatekeep the games off of other places".
The breakdown from the interview with Spencer, provided by @Klobrille on X:
- first conversations about Ninja Gaiden 4 started 6 or 7 years ago
- happy about progress with publishers from Japan, always more work to do, very excited about Ninja Gaiden 4; "This is what the Xbox community deserves and I want to stay focused on that"
- Xbox loves their own native hardware and they'll continue to do these
- "'Box' is in our brand name, our hardware is fundamental to what Xbox is"
- On future Xbox hardware: "We want our Xbox hardware to win based on the hardware capabilities we have"
- Creators more and more want their games to be played by as many players as possible and Xbox wants to allow that
- Will continue to ship more and more games to other platforms, "not just on PlayStation, we also love the work we do with Nintendo or Valve"
- Xbox now puts games first instead of building artificial walls
- "I've never been more excited about our [games] portfolio."
- "When I look at the quality of games we launched and the games that are ahead, it's great to be a part of that. It's been a lot of work and it'll continue to be a lot of work, but I'm really happy about [where we are]."
- Asked about his legacy, Phil simply wants to make sure Xbox and all the connected teams and studios are setup for longterm success.