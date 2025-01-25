Xbox boss talks all things Xbox, gaming: says 'we want our Xbox hardware to win'

Xbox CEO Phil Spencer wants to see games moving over to PlayStation, talks the future of Xbox, says 'we want our Xbox hardware to win'.

TL;DR: Xbox CEO Phil Spencer discussed the future of Xbox, emphasizing the importance of hardware capabilities and supporting creators across platforms. He highlighted Xbox's commitment to its own hardware while allowing games on other platforms. Spencer expressed excitement about upcoming games and aims for long-term success for Xbox and its teams.

Xbox CEO Phil Spencer has provided an update on Xoxb in a recent interview, with Microsoft's strategy on gaming, and where the Xbox is headed into the future.

In a new interview with Spencer on the OG gaming podcast Gamertag Radio, we have some new information on where the Xbox brand is going in 2025 and beyond. Parris Lily asked Spencer: "there is concern in the community that if you're putting games on other platforms, why would I still want an Xbox when I can get that experience on another platform?"

Spencer replied, saying: "I want people to pick hardware based on the capabilities of that hardware, and how that fits into the choices they want to make about where they want to play. We want our hardware to win based on the hardware capabilities that we have".

The Xbox CEO added: "I want to build a platform that services creators that are trying to meet people on every screen. On our own hardware, I think it's fundamental to what Xbox is. It's not lost on me that "box" is in the name of our brand. I say from the position that I'm in, I look at hardware as a critical part of what we do, while not trying to gatekeep the games off of other places".

The breakdown from the interview with Spencer, provided by @Klobrille on X: