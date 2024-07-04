Minisforum's new UH125 Pro PC: Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, OCulink, and physical Copilot+ button

Minisforum unveils its new UH125 Pro PC: Intel Core Ultra 125H 'Meteor Lake' CPU, OCulink connectivity, and physical Copilot+ button.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 46 seconds read time

Minisforum has just introduced its new UH125H Pro Mini-PC which packs Intel's Core Ultra 5 125H "Meteor Lake" CPU, OCulink connectivity, and interestingly... a physical Copilot+ button. Check it out:

Minisforum's new UH125 Pro PC: Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, OCulink, and physical Copilot+ button 31
Open Gallery 4

The new Minisforum UH125H Pro Mini-PC rocks the Intel Core Utlra 5 125H "Meteor Lake" CPU which is a 14-core, 18-thread CPU with a maximum CPU boost clock of up to 4.5GHz, with a single large diameter fan, phase-changing thermal pads, and 3-heatpipe cooling system keeping thermals under control.

The new Minisforum UH125H Pro Mini-PC features support for DDR5-5600 memory, which can be crammed with an incredible 96GB. The system ships with either no RAM or 32GB of DDR5-5600, but it is user-upgradable.

The big deal here is the physical Copilot+ button that Minisforum has graced on the new UH125H Pro Mini_PC, which is found on the opposite side of the power button. There's a caveat here: Intel's current-gen Meteor Lake CPU architecture doesn't officially support Microsoft's huge Copilot+ initiative, but only the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X-series Arm-based processors.

Minisforum's new UH125 Pro Mini-PC starts at $439 in a barebones setup, while $639 with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, making it somewhere between $210 and $230 cheaper than Minisforum's new AtomMac Mini-PC. On the back of the new Minisforum UH125 Pro Mini-PC, we've got USB4 and OCulink connectivity, as well as the 4K120-capable HDMI 2.1 output, and not one, but dual 5GbE enthusiast-class ethernet connectivity.

Minisforum's new UH125 Pro PC: Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, OCulink, and physical Copilot+ button 33
Open Gallery 4

There's also dual USB3x2 connectors on the back, and DisplayPort 2.0 which is also capable of 4K 120Hz output, a nice touch from Minisforum there.

Buy at Amazon

MINISFORUM V3 Tablet PC with Keyboard

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$339.99
$339.99$339.99$339.99
Buy
$1299.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/4/2024 at 7:24 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags