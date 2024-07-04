Minisforum's new UH125 Pro PC: Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, OCulink, and physical Copilot+ button

Minisforum has just introduced its new UH125H Pro Mini-PC which packs Intel's Core Ultra 5 125H "Meteor Lake" CPU, OCulink connectivity, and interestingly... a physical Copilot+ button. Check it out:

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The new Minisforum UH125H Pro Mini-PC rocks the Intel Core Utlra 5 125H "Meteor Lake" CPU which is a 14-core, 18-thread CPU with a maximum CPU boost clock of up to 4.5GHz, with a single large diameter fan, phase-changing thermal pads, and 3-heatpipe cooling system keeping thermals under control.

The new Minisforum UH125H Pro Mini-PC features support for DDR5-5600 memory, which can be crammed with an incredible 96GB. The system ships with either no RAM or 32GB of DDR5-5600, but it is user-upgradable.

The big deal here is the physical Copilot+ button that Minisforum has graced on the new UH125H Pro Mini_PC, which is found on the opposite side of the power button. There's a caveat here: Intel's current-gen Meteor Lake CPU architecture doesn't officially support Microsoft's huge Copilot+ initiative, but only the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X-series Arm-based processors.

Minisforum's new UH125 Pro Mini-PC starts at $439 in a barebones setup, while $639 with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, making it somewhere between $210 and $230 cheaper than Minisforum's new AtomMac Mini-PC. On the back of the new Minisforum UH125 Pro Mini-PC, we've got USB4 and OCulink connectivity, as well as the 4K120-capable HDMI 2.1 output, and not one, but dual 5GbE enthusiast-class ethernet connectivity.

4

There's also dual USB3x2 connectors on the back, and DisplayPort 2.0 which is also capable of 4K 120Hz output, a nice touch from Minisforum there.