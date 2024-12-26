SK hynix preps 16-Hi HBM3E memory mass production in 2025, just before HBM4 makes its debut

SK hynix preparing for 16-Hi HBM3E mass production in 2025, weeks after introducing the world's first 48GB 16-Hi HBM3E at SK AI Summit in Seoul.

TL;DR: SK hynix is preparing for mass production of its 16-Hi HBM3E memory, following its recent unveiling of the world's first 48GB version. The company is integrating new equipment and optimizing facilities, with production tests underway. Supply is expected in the first half of 2025, driven by demand from NVIDIA for AI GPU components. SK hynix is preparing for mass production of its 16-Hi HBM3E memory, following its recent unveiling of the world's first 48GB version. The company is integrating new equipment and optimizing facilities, with production tests underway. Supply is expected in the first half of 2025, driven by demand from NVIDIA for AI GPU components.

SK hynix has begun preparations for the mass production of its new 16-Hi HBM3E memory, weeks after unveiling the world's first 48GB 16-Hi HBM3E memory at the SK AI Summit in Seoul.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new report from ETNews, we're learning that SK hynix is now integrating new equipment for 16-Hi HBM3E memory production, and optimizing its existing facilities. Production tests have reportedly already begun, with supply of the new 16-Hi HBM3E memory expected to flow in 1H 2025.

An industry insider told ETNews: "It is the initial line preparation process for 16-layer HBM3E mass production. I understand that the results of the major process tests are also coming out well".

SK hynix expediting its new 16-Hi HBM3E memory before product development news reached the world is strange, but with news that NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang called the SK hynix boss asking him to bring forward next-gen HBM4 memory by 6 months... it makes sense. HBM is the key part of AI GPUs, and without it... there are no AI GPUs... and NVIDIA can't have that happen, ever.

SK hynix is expected to use its 16-Hi stack with its next-gen HBM4 memory, so it will continue to dominate the AI memory market far into 2025, 2026, and beyond. NVIDIA's next-gen Rubin R100 AI GPU is expected to debut in 2025, rocking next-gen HBM4 memory.