All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Artificial Intelligence

SK hynix preps 16-Hi HBM3E memory mass production in 2025, just before HBM4 makes its debut

SK hynix preparing for 16-Hi HBM3E mass production in 2025, weeks after introducing the world's first 48GB 16-Hi HBM3E at SK AI Summit in Seoul.

SK hynix preps 16-Hi HBM3E memory mass production in 2025, just before HBM4 makes its debut
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: SK hynix is preparing for mass production of its 16-Hi HBM3E memory, following its recent unveiling of the world's first 48GB version. The company is integrating new equipment and optimizing facilities, with production tests underway. Supply is expected in the first half of 2025, driven by demand from NVIDIA for AI GPU components.

SK hynix has begun preparations for the mass production of its new 16-Hi HBM3E memory, weeks after unveiling the world's first 48GB 16-Hi HBM3E memory at the SK AI Summit in Seoul.

SK hynix preps 16-Hi HBM3E memory mass production in 2025, just before HBM4 makes its debut 104
2

In a new report from ETNews, we're learning that SK hynix is now integrating new equipment for 16-Hi HBM3E memory production, and optimizing its existing facilities. Production tests have reportedly already begun, with supply of the new 16-Hi HBM3E memory expected to flow in 1H 2025.

An industry insider told ETNews: "It is the initial line preparation process for 16-layer HBM3E mass production. I understand that the results of the major process tests are also coming out well".

SK hynix expediting its new 16-Hi HBM3E memory before product development news reached the world is strange, but with news that NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang called the SK hynix boss asking him to bring forward next-gen HBM4 memory by 6 months... it makes sense. HBM is the key part of AI GPUs, and without it... there are no AI GPUs... and NVIDIA can't have that happen, ever.

SK hynix is expected to use its 16-Hi stack with its next-gen HBM4 memory, so it will continue to dominate the AI memory market far into 2025, 2026, and beyond. NVIDIA's next-gen Rubin R100 AI GPU is expected to debut in 2025, rocking next-gen HBM4 memory.

Photo of the NVIDIA Tesla A100 Graphics Card
Best Deals: NVIDIA Tesla A100 Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$824.98 USD
$789.95 USD $665 USD
Buy
$479.99 USD
$479.99 USD -
Buy
$1450 CAD
$1450 CAD $1324 CAD
Buy
$706.98 CAD
$706.98 CAD -
Buy
£801.66
- -
Buy
$824.98 USD
$789.95 USD $665 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/26/2024 at 6:25 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:trendforce.com, etnews.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles