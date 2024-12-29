LG's new OLED TV tech at CES 2025: 83-inch QD-OLED, G5 series with 165Hz, 4-stack WOLED panels

LG to showcase new OLED TV tech at CES 2025: 4-stack WOLED panel with up to 3700 nits of brightness, new 83-inch QD-OLED TV, new G5 series with 165Hz.

LG is expected to have a huge showcase of its OLED TV technology advancements at CES 2025 in early January 2025, with a new 83-inch QD-OLED TV, a new G5 series OLED TV with a slick 165Hz refresh rate, and more.

LG C5 (left) and G5 (right) OLED TVs

The company is expected to shift up to the new 4-layer OLED panel in 2025, an upgrade over the 3-layer OLED panel that LG uses now. But recently at the Display 360 Summit hosted in Silicon Valley, California, Ross Young, the co-founder and CEO of display market research firm DSCC had some comments on LG's future OLED panel.

Young with reference to LG DIsplay's TV panels said: "LGD has been continuously developing a 4-stack WOLED solution, which could potentially allow them to remove MLA due to the high cost of the MLA materials. It is expected in 2025 with a peak brightness of 3,700 nits".

An LG Display official said according to ETNews: "The existing WOLED panel stacks light-emitting layers in three layers (3-stack), but the newly introduced technology stacks one more layer and improves light-emitting elements and blue light-emitting materials".

LG Display unveiled the next-generation OLED technology with a smaller prototype in a public setting at the IMID conference in South Korea in August 2024, telling reporters on-location to expect 25% more brightness, longer lifetime and higher efficiency.

We'll be on the floor at CES 2025 this year, and we'll make sure to stop by and check out LG's new OLED advancements in the flesh.