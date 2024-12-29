Steam's Best of 2024 list highlights the biggest selling new PC games of the year

Valve's annual 'Best Of' list for Steam includes all of the biggest PC releases of the year, plus those PC gamers are still playing, broken down into Gross Revenue and Peak Concurrent Players. The list doesn't provide information on how many copies are sold or what the highest-earning PC game of the year was, but it does break things down into various categories.
For the top sellers across all games and new releases, Platinum covers the top twelve games in random order, Gold covers numbers 13 through 24, Silver covers 25 through 50, and Bronze covers 51 to 100. The Steam Best of 2024 list is now live.
Looking at new PC games for 2024 that broke into Steam's biggest earners list for the year, it's not surprising to see the likes of Black Myth: Wukong, Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2, and Helldivers 2 make it into the Platinum bracket. However, it is cool to see Path of Exile 2 make it into the Gold bracket after launching into Early Access on December 7 - a few weeks ago.
Here is the Steam Best of 2024 list of top-grossing New Releases across the Platinum and Gold brackets.
Platinum
- Manor Lords
- EA Sports FC25
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- NBA 2K25
- Palworld
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Path of Exile 2
- Helldivers 2
- STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
- Dragon's Dogma 2
Gold
- Gray Zone Warfare
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink
- Farming Simulator 25
- The First Descendant
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Hades 2
- Tekken 8
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut
- Last Epoch
- Marvel Rivals
- Enshrouded
- Throne and Liberty
Here is the Steam Best of 2024 list of all Top Sellers across the Platinum and Gold brackets.
Platinum
- Elden Ring
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Counter-Strike 2
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- PUBG: Battlegrounds
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Palworld
- Black Myth: Wukong
- DOTA 2
- Helldivers 2
Gold
- The First Descendant
- EA Sports FC25
- EA Sports FC24
- Dead by Daylight
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- Enshrouded
- Warframe
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Throne and Liberty
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
- Path of Exile 2
- War Thunder