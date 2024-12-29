All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Steam's Best of 2024 list highlights the biggest selling new PC games of the year

Steam's Best of 2024 list breaks down the best selling and the most played PC games of 2024, including all of the new PC game releases for the year.

TL;DR: Valve's Steam Best of 2024 list highlights top PC games by gross revenue and peak players, without revealing sales figures. Categories include Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze. Notable Platinum new releases are Black Myth: Wukong and Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2. Top sellers include Elden Ring and Apex Legends.

Valve's annual 'Best Of' list for Steam includes all of the biggest PC releases of the year, plus those PC gamers are still playing, broken down into Gross Revenue and Peak Concurrent Players. The list doesn't provide information on how many copies are sold or what the highest-earning PC game of the year was, but it does break things down into various categories.

Black Myth: Wukong was one of PC gaming's biggest new releases in 2024.
Black Myth: Wukong was one of PC gaming's biggest new releases in 2024.

For the top sellers across all games and new releases, Platinum covers the top twelve games in random order, Gold covers numbers 13 through 24, Silver covers 25 through 50, and Bronze covers 51 to 100. The Steam Best of 2024 list is now live.

Looking at new PC games for 2024 that broke into Steam's biggest earners list for the year, it's not surprising to see the likes of Black Myth: Wukong, Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2, and Helldivers 2 make it into the Platinum bracket. However, it is cool to see Path of Exile 2 make it into the Gold bracket after launching into Early Access on December 7 - a few weeks ago.

Here is the Steam Best of 2024 list of top-grossing New Releases across the Platinum and Gold brackets.

Platinum

  • Manor Lords
  • EA Sports FC25
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • NBA 2K25
  • Palworld
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Path of Exile 2
  • Helldivers 2
  • STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl
  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
  • Dragon's Dogma 2

Gold

  • Gray Zone Warfare
  • Granblue Fantasy: Relink
  • Farming Simulator 25
  • The First Descendant
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Hades 2
  • Tekken 8
  • Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut
  • Last Epoch
  • Marvel Rivals
  • Enshrouded
  • Throne and Liberty

Here is the Steam Best of 2024 list of all Top Sellers across the Platinum and Gold brackets.

Platinum

  • Elden Ring
  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Counter-Strike 2
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • PUBG: Battlegrounds
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Palworld
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • DOTA 2
  • Helldivers 2

Gold

  • The First Descendant
  • EA Sports FC25
  • EA Sports FC24
  • Dead by Daylight
  • Naraka: Bladepoint
  • Enshrouded
  • Warframe
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Throne and Liberty
  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
  • Path of Exile 2
  • War Thunder
NEWS SOURCE:store.steampowered.com

Senior Editor

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Related Topics

