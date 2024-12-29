Steam's Best of 2024 list highlights the biggest selling new PC games of the year

Steam's Best of 2024 list breaks down the best selling and the most played PC games of 2024, including all of the new PC game releases for the year.

Valve's annual 'Best Of' list for Steam includes all of the biggest PC releases of the year, plus those PC gamers are still playing, broken down into Gross Revenue and Peak Concurrent Players. The list doesn't provide information on how many copies are sold or what the highest-earning PC game of the year was, but it does break things down into various categories.

Black Myth: Wukong was one of PC gaming's biggest new releases in 2024.

For the top sellers across all games and new releases, Platinum covers the top twelve games in random order, Gold covers numbers 13 through 24, Silver covers 25 through 50, and Bronze covers 51 to 100. The Steam Best of 2024 list is now live.

Looking at new PC games for 2024 that broke into Steam's biggest earners list for the year, it's not surprising to see the likes of Black Myth: Wukong, Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2, and Helldivers 2 make it into the Platinum bracket. However, it is cool to see Path of Exile 2 make it into the Gold bracket after launching into Early Access on December 7 - a few weeks ago.

Here is the Steam Best of 2024 list of top-grossing New Releases across the Platinum and Gold brackets.

Platinum

Manor Lords

EA Sports FC25

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

NBA 2K25

Palworld

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Black Myth: Wukong

Path of Exile 2

Helldivers 2

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Dragon's Dogma 2

Gold

Gray Zone Warfare

Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Farming Simulator 25

The First Descendant

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Hades 2

Tekken 8

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut

Last Epoch

Marvel Rivals

Enshrouded

Throne and Liberty

Here is the Steam Best of 2024 list of all Top Sellers across the Platinum and Gold brackets.

Platinum

Elden Ring

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Counter-Strike 2

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

PUBG: Battlegrounds

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Baldur's Gate 3

Palworld

Black Myth: Wukong

DOTA 2

Helldivers 2

Gold

