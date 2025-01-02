All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Valve reveals the top-grossing Steam games of 2024 by revenue

2024 is over, and Valve has revealed the top best-earning PC games on Steam from last year...and the list is full of newcomers and old GAAS titans.

Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Valve announced the best-selling Steam games of 2024, highlighting new entries like Helldivers II, Palworld, and Black Myth: Wukong, each selling over 10 million copies. Established titles like Baldur's Gate 3, Counter-Strike, and Destiny 2 also featured prominently. Steam set a new concurrent player record of 39.3 million.

2025 is here, and Valve has now capped off the new year by revealing the best-selling and best-earning Steam games of the prior year.

Valve reveals the top-grossing Steam games of 2024 by revenue 2
2

2024 was a big year for Steam. The platform-and-launcher consistently set new player records throughout the year, eventually establishing the new top concurrent record of 39.3 million. Valve also raked in billions of dollars through game sales and monetization, collecting their share of live service and AAA singleplayer spending.

The top-earning Steam games of 2024 saw some new entrants break into the list, including Helldivers II, Palworld, and the chart-topping Black Myth: Wukong. All of these newer challengers have sold over 10 million copies each. Other interesting trends see Baldur's Gate 3 retain a spot on the chart, alongside usual suspects like Counter-Strike, Apex, PUBG, DOTA, and Call of Duty. It's also good to see Destiny 2 on the list given Bungie's and Sony's current financial issues.

Below we've included the list of Steam's top-earners of 2024 by gross revenue, and do note that the games are listed in randomized order. Placement on the below list does not indicate how much money that each game made through 2024.

  • Apex Legends
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • HELLDIVERS 2
  • ELDEN RING
  • PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS
  • Destiny 2
  • Dota 2
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Palworld
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Counter-Strike 2

2025 is expected to be a monumental year for gaming with a number of high-profile releases set to launch throughout the year, but some of them, including the mega-anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6, will not launch simultaneously on Steam.

NEWS SOURCE:store.steampowered.com

Senior Gaming Editor

