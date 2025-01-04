AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D 'Fire Range' enthusiast laptop CPU to fight Intel Arrow Lake-HX in 2025

AMD is preparing to take the enthusiast laptop CPU battle to Intel's doorstep at CES 2025 with the introduction of its new Ryzen 9 9955X3D processor.
AMD's new Ryzen 9000HX series "Fire Range" enthusiast laptop processors will be led by the new flagship Ryzen 9 9955X3D processor, introducing X3D V-Cache to mobile processors. The new Fire Range APU will be different to AMD's Strix Point, Strix Halo, and Krackan Point APUs as Fire Range is aiming for the high-performance premium laptop market.
in a new post by leaked Golden Pig Upgrade on Weibo, we're learning that AMD's new flagship Ryzen 9 9955HX3D processor will go head-to-head with the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX and Core Ultra 7 255HX processors, which will reportedly not have many improvements at all. The Ryzen 9 9955HX3D will be the first mobile CPU from AMD that will enjoy that additional L3 cache.
We don't know the exact specifications of AMD's new Fire Range CPUs outside of leaks, but we should expect the Ryzen 9 9955HX3D processor to feature 16 cores and 32 threads based on the Zen 5 architecture, and 64MB of 3D V-Cache on one CCD, with another 64MB of cache bringing the total to 128MB of cache on the Ryzen 9 9955HX3D processor when it gets revealed at CES 2025... just days from now.