CPU, APU & Chipsets

AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D 'Fire Range' enthusiast laptop CPU to fight Intel Arrow Lake-HX in 2025

AMD's next-generation enthusiast laptop CPU is on the way: Ryzen 9 9955X3D 'Fire Range' will compete directly against Intel's new Arrow Lake-HX chips.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: AMD is set to challenge Intel at CES 2025 with its Ryzen 9 9955X3D processor, part of the new Ryzen 9000HX "Fire Range" series for high-performance laptops. This processor will feature 16 cores, 32 threads, and 128MB of cache, marking the first mobile CPU from AMD with X3D V-Cache.

AMD is preparing to take the enthusiast laptop CPU battle to Intel's doorstep at CES 2025 with the introduction of its new Ryzen 9 9955X3D processor.

AMD's new Ryzen 9000HX series "Fire Range" enthusiast laptop processors will be led by the new flagship Ryzen 9 9955X3D processor, introducing X3D V-Cache to mobile processors. The new Fire Range APU will be different to AMD's Strix Point, Strix Halo, and Krackan Point APUs as Fire Range is aiming for the high-performance premium laptop market.

in a new post by leaked Golden Pig Upgrade on Weibo, we're learning that AMD's new flagship Ryzen 9 9955HX3D processor will go head-to-head with the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX and Core Ultra 7 255HX processors, which will reportedly not have many improvements at all. The Ryzen 9 9955HX3D will be the first mobile CPU from AMD that will enjoy that additional L3 cache.

We don't know the exact specifications of AMD's new Fire Range CPUs outside of leaks, but we should expect the Ryzen 9 9955HX3D processor to feature 16 cores and 32 threads based on the Zen 5 architecture, and 64MB of 3D V-Cache on one CCD, with another 64MB of cache bringing the total to 128MB of cache on the Ryzen 9 9955HX3D processor when it gets revealed at CES 2025... just days from now.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

