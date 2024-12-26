All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Business, Financial & Legal

Best Christmas Gift Ever: ASML sells 'Lego' model of its TWINSCAN EXE:5000 High-NA machine

ASML sells Lego model of its cutting-edge TWINSCAN EXE:5000 High-NA EUV lithography machine, unfortunately it's only for ASML employees.

Best Christmas Gift Ever: ASML sells 'Lego' model of its TWINSCAN EXE:5000 High-NA machine
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: ASML is selling a Lego set of its TWINSCAN EXE:5000 High-NA EUV lithography machine exclusively to employees for its 40th anniversary. Despite public interest, ASML confirmed it remains an employee-only item. The Lego set costs $216, while the actual machine costs over $350 million.

ASML is selling a Lego set of its bleeding-edge TWINSCAN EXE:5000 High-NA EUV lithography machines, but it's unfortunately only available to ASML employees.

There are many on social media calling for ASML to make its Lego set available to people outside of the company -- myself included -- but ASML spokesperson Monique Mols responded saying "sorry, but it's only for ASML employees".

Mopls was pressed about it again, but Mols said that the Lego model of the TWINSCAN EXE:5000 High-NA EUV lithography machine in its awesome Lego form is only a "fun iten for employees" as the company is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The Lego-style replica was selling for $216 on ASML's employee website, but the real machine costs over $350 million and weighs as much as two Airbus A320s... you know, the planes.

ASML explains on its website: "We don't encourage taking work home but for this we'll make an exception. Lego TWINSCAN is the brainchild of ASML's Jeroen Ottens (Strategic Business Development). It started life as a training tool but has now been developed and is available to you as a special edition ASML Lego model. Build, dismantle, and reassemble (even redesign, if you must). Who knew that system downtime could be this much fun?"

NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

