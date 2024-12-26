Best Christmas Gift Ever: ASML sells 'Lego' model of its TWINSCAN EXE:5000 High-NA machine

ASML is selling a Lego set of its bleeding-edge TWINSCAN EXE:5000 High-NA EUV lithography machines, but it's unfortunately only available to ASML employees.
There are many on social media calling for ASML to make its Lego set available to people outside of the company -- myself included -- but ASML spokesperson Monique Mols responded saying "sorry, but it's only for ASML employees".
Mopls was pressed about it again, but Mols said that the Lego model of the TWINSCAN EXE:5000 High-NA EUV lithography machine in its awesome Lego form is only a "fun iten for employees" as the company is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The Lego-style replica was selling for $216 on ASML's employee website, but the real machine costs over $350 million and weighs as much as two Airbus A320s... you know, the planes.
ASML explains on its website: "We don't encourage taking work home but for this we'll make an exception. Lego TWINSCAN is the brainchild of ASML's Jeroen Ottens (Strategic Business Development). It started life as a training tool but has now been developed and is available to you as a special edition ASML Lego model. Build, dismantle, and reassemble (even redesign, if you must). Who knew that system downtime could be this much fun?"