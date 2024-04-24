ASML signs letter of intent in Eindhoven: 20,000+ new staff in the Netherlands

ASML is considering a rather large expansion of its operations in the Dutch city of Eindhoven, signing a letter of intent to look into an expansion that would house 20,000 new employees in an underdeveloped area north of Eindhoven, near the city's airport.
We've been reporting that the Dutch government is very keen on keeping its largest company in the Netherlands -- ASML, obviously -- from expanding out of the country and instead keeping it home in the Netherlands. The Dutch government kicked off "Operation Beethoven" to do just that.
The Dutch government announced $2.7 billion in planned infrastructure upgrades in the Eindhoven region to prevent ASML from moving some of its operations overseas. ASML CFO Roger Dassen said in a recent statement: "As we have said before, ASML prefers to keep its core activities in the Netherlands as close as possible to the existing locations" in the neighboring town of Veldhoven, where ASML is headquartered.
- Read more: Intel finishes assembly of ASML's first High-NA EUV tool, ready for 2025
- Read more: ASML ships its second High-NA EUV lithography machine to a mystery client
- Read more: US demands ASML stop servicing its machines already sold to Chinese customers
- Read more: Dutch government to spend $2.7 billion on keeping ASML in the Netherlands
- Read more: Dutch government kicks off 'Operation Beethoven' to stop ASML from moving
- Read more: China president: we don't need ASML, 'no force can stop the pace of China'
He said that ASML views the availability of talent, infrastructure, housing, and a positive investment climate as preconditions for the investment. The new $2.7 billion in funding from the Dutch government is also helping this move along. A spokesperson for the city of Eindhoven, which is a growing technology hub, confirmed that the letter had been signed with a view of ASML's expansion at the Brainport Industries Campus.
ASML is the leader in what it creates: High-NA EUV lithography machines that are used by semiconductor companies like TSMC and Intel, to make the most advanced chips on the planet. Intel recently received its new near $400 million High-NA EUV lithography machine in the United States, which is being prepped for production right now.
- Read more: Intel's new video shows ASML's bleeding-edge $380M High-NA machine installed
- Read more: Intel and ASML achieve 'First Light' milestone with new High-NA lithography tech
- Read more: ASML ships industry's first High-NA EUV lithography scanner to Intel
- Read more: Intel unveils its new Intel 14A process node, ready for the future of AI chips
- Read more: TSMC: next-gen 1nm-class monolithic chips with 1 trillion transistors by 2030
- Read more: TSMC preparing for 1nm production, new cutting-edge facility in Taiwan
- Read more: Intel: 2026 when it wants to beat TSMC at making the world's fastest chips
- Read more: Intel targets 1 trillion transistors on a single package by 2030
- Read more: Intel CEO: we want 1 trillion transistors in a single package by 2030