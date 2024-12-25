All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

AYANEO 3 is the world's first modular handheld: buttons, touchpads swappable with magnets

The new AYANEO 3 is the 'world's first modular handheld' with its new 'Magic Module' with users able to swap modular buttons, controller layouts.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: AYANEO has unveiled the AYANEO 3, the first modular handheld gaming device, featuring customizable button and controller layouts through its "Magic Module" technology. This allows gamers to personalize their experience with interchangeable modules, touchpads, and buttons. It offers AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 or Ryzen 7 8840U options, available in black and white, with LCD and OLED displays.

AYANEO has just announced the "world's first modular handheld" with the introduction of the new AYANEO 3, which has the ability to swap out modular buttons and controller layouts, to personalize your handheld in a totally new way. Check it out:

The new AYANEO 3 features the company's new technology "Magic Module" which has been in development for a couple of years, with button types on gaming handhelds no longer determining if the handheld is suitable for a particular game, or game style. Now, that's no worries as AYANEO 3 has modules that you can swap in and out, changing up the buttons and controller layouts for full personalization of your gaming handheld.

AYANEO 3 has multiple modules, touchpads, and 6 buttons to choose from, which look to be held in with magnets. The company has confirmed that the modular buttons can even be inverted, which is a wicked detail to see. This means that if gamers want the D-pad lowered, it takes just a couple of seconds to swap it out. Not only that, but gamers can adjust individual ABXY buttons if their placements cause text to appear in the wrong orientation, another nice touch.

AYANEO 3 is the world's first modular handheld: buttons, touchpads swappable with magnets 71AYANEO 3 is the world's first modular handheld: buttons, touchpads swappable with magnets 72
VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES
AYANEO 3 is the world's first modular handheld: buttons, touchpads swappable with magnets 73AYANEO 3 is the world's first modular handheld: buttons, touchpads swappable with magnets 74

the company describes the new AYANEO 3 handheld as "the ultimate flagship Windows handheld of the year, created for gamers who crave freedom in gameplay. No longer limited to a fixed design, but offers customizable options that unlock countless control possibilities. The first handheld console built to be defined by the gamers".

We can expect the full skinny on the AYANEO 3 handheld tomorrow, but we know that it features the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU or Ryzne 7 8840U, so there will be a cost difference between the two. The new AYANEO 3 will be available in black and white options, as well as LCD and OLED display options.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

