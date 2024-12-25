AYANEO 3 is the world's first modular handheld: buttons, touchpads swappable with magnets

The new AYANEO 3 is the 'world's first modular handheld' with its new 'Magic Module' with users able to swap modular buttons, controller layouts.

TL;DR: AYANEO has unveiled the AYANEO 3, the first modular handheld gaming device, featuring customizable button and controller layouts through its "Magic Module" technology. This allows gamers to personalize their experience with interchangeable modules, touchpads, and buttons. It offers AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 or Ryzen 7 8840U options, available in black and white, with LCD and OLED displays. AYANEO has unveiled the AYANEO 3, the first modular handheld gaming device, featuring customizable button and controller layouts through its "Magic Module" technology. This allows gamers to personalize their experience with interchangeable modules, touchpads, and buttons. It offers AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 or Ryzen 7 8840U options, available in black and white, with LCD and OLED displays.

AYANEO has just announced the "world's first modular handheld" with the introduction of the new AYANEO 3, which has the ability to swap out modular buttons and controller layouts, to personalize your handheld in a totally new way. Check it out:

The new AYANEO 3 features the company's new technology "Magic Module" which has been in development for a couple of years, with button types on gaming handhelds no longer determining if the handheld is suitable for a particular game, or game style. Now, that's no worries as AYANEO 3 has modules that you can swap in and out, changing up the buttons and controller layouts for full personalization of your gaming handheld.

AYANEO 3 has multiple modules, touchpads, and 6 buttons to choose from, which look to be held in with magnets. The company has confirmed that the modular buttons can even be inverted, which is a wicked detail to see. This means that if gamers want the D-pad lowered, it takes just a couple of seconds to swap it out. Not only that, but gamers can adjust individual ABXY buttons if their placements cause text to appear in the wrong orientation, another nice touch.

the company describes the new AYANEO 3 handheld as "the ultimate flagship Windows handheld of the year, created for gamers who crave freedom in gameplay. No longer limited to a fixed design, but offers customizable options that unlock countless control possibilities. The first handheld console built to be defined by the gamers".

We can expect the full skinny on the AYANEO 3 handheld tomorrow, but we know that it features the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU or Ryzne 7 8840U, so there will be a cost difference between the two. The new AYANEO 3 will be available in black and white options, as well as LCD and OLED display options.