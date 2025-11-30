AYANEO NEXT II gaming handheld pairs the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with a 9-inch OLED display

TL;DR: AYANEO NEXT II is a flagship PC gaming handheld featuring a powerful Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor, a custom 9-inch QHD OLED display with up to 165 Hz refresh rate, advanced cooling, and enhanced haptic feedback. Its premium specs and gamer-focused design position it as a top-tier portable gaming device.

AYANEO has officially lifted the lid on its next flagship PC gaming handheld, the AYANEO NEXT II. And yes, this is a Strix Halo machine with the powerful and impressive Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor with 16 cores, 32 threads, and integrated Radeon 8060S graphics with 40 Compute Units and a 2.9 GHz clock speed.

The AYANEO NEXT II is also set to feature a massive (and custom) 9-inch OLED display with a QHD-style 2400x1504 resolution and the ability to switch between multiple refresh rates: 60, 90, 120, 144, and 165 Hz. The HDR-capable display also features a peak brightness of 1100 nits. And with a TDP of sustained 85W, this flagship handheld also features a 115Wh ultra-large battery.

Cooling-wise, the AYANEO NEXT II has two large dual fans on the rear, drawing in air with "high-efficiency" fins to help cool components, and hot air is exhausted through the top of the handheld. Spec-wise, it's a beast of a unit, and the sleek, minimalist design has several gamer-friendly touches worth highlighting.

In addition to Hall-effect joysticks, you've got adjustable triggers, dual touch pads ala the Steam Deck, four rear buttons, and contoured grips for comfort. And for force feedback, rumble, and controller vibration, AYANEO has partnered with Guli Technology to develop a "magnetic-levitation motor" for the handheld's haptic feedback. Throw in front-firing stereo speakers designed for games, movies, and music, and it all looks impressive. Of course, with the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor and a 9-inch OLED display, this will probably end up being one of the most expensive PC gaming handhelds on the market when it debuts.

AYANEO has been creating Windows and PC gaming handhelds for a long time now, and with the NEXT II set to use its AYASpace front-end for access to games, system settings, and more, the company notes in its announcement that its "one-stop game launcher and control center" has inspired the UI design and features found in competing products from Lenovo and even Valve.

Pricing and availability are to be confirmed.