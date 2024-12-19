All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Helldivers 2 and Killzone crossover DLC sparks angry revolt from gamers

Sony has reportedly pulled down leaked images showcasing a crossover between Helldivers 2 and Guerrilla Games' Killzone series in a new DLC.

Junior Editor
Published
2 minutes read time
The first crossover collaboration for Helldivers 2 has been unveiled, and the collaborative DLC is Killzone-themed but has sparked anger from fans of the title due to its price.

Before Sony and Helldivers 2 developers Arrowhead Studios announced the collaboration on social media, images for the cosmetic DLC were leaked online. These images were promptly pulled down by the copyright holder, which in this case would be Sony. Shortly after the leaks were plugged the official announcement was posted to the Helldivers 2 X account, and then began the backlash from fans. Purchasing everything within the cosmetic DLC will cost a player 1,975 Super Credits, the Helldivers 2 in-game currency. Notably, players can pay $20 for 2,100 Super Credits.

The new cosmetic DLC is the most expensive set currently available to purchase in Helldivers 2, and it being the equivalent of approximately $20 to buy, it means the new DLC pack is half the price of another copy of Helldivers 2. Furthermore, while games such as Apex Legends, Overwatch 2, Fortnite, and others survive through cosmetic DLC releases such as this one, each of those aforementioned titles is free to play, while Helldivers 2 costs $40.

Helldivers 2 and Killzone crossover DLC sparks angry revolt from gamers 651165
4

Players already upset with the value the DLC pack provides for the price were even more enraged when Arrowhead Studios CEO Shams Jorjani commented in the game's Discord saying, "Hey - quick comment on the Helghast stuff. Firstly - this is our first collaboration so we'll be figuring it out as we go along. Let us know what you'd like to see in the future. Secondly it's optional - the more of this we sell - the more illuminate type stuff we can keep dropping for free."

The comment "the more of this we sell," the more free content can be made wasn't received well by gamers, with one player writing, "You cannot be serious," wrote one player in response. "These prices are f*cking egregious. Your game is NOT FREE. We have already paid, you don't get to hide behind a 20 dollar skin as if that makes the difference." Jorjani responded, "noted!"

NEWS SOURCES:reddit.com, gamesradar.com, kotaku.com

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

