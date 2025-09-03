Sony takes over Microsoft's games store, Helldivers 2 is #1 top paid game on Xbox consoles

Helldivers 2 becomes the best-selling game on Xbox consoles as Sony PlayStation currently has more best-sellers on the Xbox store's top 25 than Microsoft.

Microsoft has taken over the PlayStation Store thanks to exclusivity-breaking games like Forza Horizon 5 and Indiana Jones, and now Sony is doing the same to the Xbox store with Helldivers 2.

Like its competitor, Sony has also taken over its rival's storefront. Sony currently has more games on the Xbox store's top 25 paid best-sellers list than Microsoft does. Helldivers 2 is doing so well on Xbox that it is currently the #1 top-selling paid game on Xbox consoles, showing the allure of exclusive games and the continued multiplayer might of Arrowhead's live shooter.

Two versions of Helldivers 2 are actually in the top 5 Xbox store best-sellers: The standard $40 version, and the more expensive Citizen Edition version for $60. The new Helldivers 2 x ODST Legendary Warbond isn't included on this list--it's not a game but a premium add-on--so it's hard to say exactly how much influence the bundle had on purchases or adoption. Given it's a Halo crossover DLC, the Warbond probably helped sales quite a bit.

All-told, Sony had 3 games in the top 25 best-sellers list on the Xbox console store, whereas Microsoft only had two games--Call of Duty Black Ops 7's vault upgrade at #14, and Minecraft at #18. WB Games had more games than other publishers with 4 included games, including 3 Batman games and Hogwarts Legacy.

This trend of PlayStation taking over Xbox could have been expected since Helldivers 2 is such a popular game, but it's still interesting to see a PlayStation game top the charts on the Xbox platform. Helldivers 2 is a megaton success for PlayStation and has essentially all but saved Sony's live service plans, and we could see more PlayStation games cross over to Xbox in order to sell more copies and make more profit.