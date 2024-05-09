Helldivers 2 asks community to vote on new DLC release post-PSN crisis

The CEO of Arrowhead Studios, the developers of Helldivers 2, has asked the community if it's 'too soon' to release a new $10 Warbond.

The Helldivers 2 fiasco has simmered down since Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it wasn't going to go ahead with the PSN account linking with Steam.

For those that don't know, Helldivers 2 had a turbulent weekend after Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it was going to force new and current PC players to link their Steam account to a PSN account.

At first it was simply an annoying thing PC gamers complained about, but it quickly turned into hundreds of thousands of players review bombing the game when they realized some regions where Helldivers 2 was being sold didn't have access to the PSN network, meaning players in those areas would lose access to the game they paid for after the change went through.

The massive backlash gained Helldivers 2 more than 200,000 negative reviews on its Steam listing and a response from Sony Interactive Entertainment, who said PSN account linking changes were not going to go ahead.

Now, Arrowhead Studios, the developer of Helldivers 2, is asking its community if it is "too soon" to roll out a new $10 Warbond, Helldivers 2's version of its battle pass, or DLC pack, which provides players with additional in-game content. Arrowhead Studios' CEO Johan Pilestedt took to his personal X account to ask the community if it was "tone deaf to release a new (paid) warbond this soon?", and decidedly put the community to a vote "in true democratic fashion".

At the time of writing the poll has scored 73.9% for the release of the new paid DLC pack, and 26.1% for delaying its launch. 167,615 votes were casted.