Biwin unveils new UDIMM memory: up to 8800MT/s speed on Intel's new Z890 platform

Biwin has just unveiled its latest UDIMMs that offer cutting-edge speeds of up to DDR5-8800 on Intel's new Z890 motherboards, and up to DDR5-8400 speeds on AMD's new X870 motherboards.

The company is introducing its cutting-edge DDR5 UDIMMs at DDR5-8800 CL44 on the Intel Z890 platform, and DDR5-8400 CL40 on the AMD X870 platform. Biwin says that its new UDIMM memory modules ensure ultra-fast data transfers, latency reduction, and optimal compatibility with next-gen motherboards.

Biwin has designed its new UDIMM memory modules for users and professionals working with intensive workloads, including 3D rendering, video editing, and high-end gaming.

Biwin is using an advanced 10-layer PCB, with the Unmatched Overclocking Performance Biwin UDIMMs offering "superior overclocking performance featuring an enhanced 10-layer PCB construction. This innovative design effectively reduces electromagnetic interference for signal integrity and minimal system noise, while significantly enhancing overall power stability".

The company continues: "By mitigating the risks of power fluctuations, these memory modules provide a solid platform for reliable, high-level overclocking. Whether handling complex workloads or pushing the limits of performance, users can count on Biwin UDIMMs to deliver exceptional efficiency and stability across even the most demanding applications".

Biwin has developed its new UDIMM memory modules in collaboration with Biwin OC Lab, with its latest UDIMMs "integrating advanced manufacturing techniques to ensure reliability and sustained performance. Built for exceptional speed, immersive overclocking potential and maximum stability, these UDIMMs set to the standard in high-speed memory solutions".

Biwin's new DW100 in DDR5-8400 and DDR5-8800 memory kits will be available in Q4 at "prices in line with the high-end memory market" adds the company.