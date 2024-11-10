AMD's upcoming Strix Halo APU to feature Radeon 8060S integrated GPU with 40 RDNA 3.5 CUs

AMD's new Strix Halo integrated GPU naming revealed: welcome the Radeon 8060S that will feature 40 RDNA 3.5-based Compute Units in 2025.

TL;DR: The AMD Strix Halo APU, set for release in 2025, will feature the Radeon 8060S integrated GPU with 40 RDNA 3.5-based Compute Units, significantly enhancing integrated GPU performance. The high-end Ryzen AI MAX+ / PRO 395 "Strix Halo" APU will have 16 cores and 32 threads, and its. The AMD Strix Halo APU, set for release in 2025, will feature the Radeon 8060S integrated GPU with 40 RDNA 3.5-based Compute Units, significantly enhancing integrated GPU performance. The high-end Ryzen AI MAX+ / PRO 395 "Strix Halo" APU will have 16 cores and 32 threads, and its.

We finally have the integrated GPU naming for AMD's upcoming beefed-up Strix Halo APU: the Radeon 8060S will pack 40 RDNA 3.5-based Compute Units, taking integrated GPU performance on an APU to another level in 2025.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new video titled "2025 Platform Outlook" by Chinese leaker "Golden Pig Upgrade" we have some juicy new information on AMD's upcoming Strix Halo APU. We now know the naming scheme AMD is going with for Strix Halo, with the RDNA 3.5-based GPU inside of the APU dubbed the Radeon 8000 series, with the Strix Halo APU getting the Radeon 8060S GPU.

AMD's new Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APU features up to 16 Compute Units based on the new RDNA 3.5 GPU architecture, but the Strix Halo APU will more than double that from 16 to a huge 40 Compute Units based on the now-named Radeon 8060S GPU.

In the leaked chart provided by Golden Pig Upgrade, we see that the most high-end Ryzen AI MAX+ / PRO 395 "Strix Halo" APU will feature 16 cores and 32 threads (up from the 12 cores, 24 threads on Strix Point) and the "8060S" graphics branding with 40 CUs of RDNA 3.5-based GPU. We don't know what the naming of the lowest-end Strix Halo APU will be, as the Ryzen AI MAX / PRO 385 features the "8050S" GPU with 32 CUs, while the 16 CU variant iGPU naming is unknown for now (could be 8050S, 8040S, etc).

In recent leaks (links above) we have heard that the Radeon 8060S inside of the Strix Halo APU with its full 40 CUs of RDNA 3.5-based GPU will "at least trade blows" with NVIDIA's current GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU.