US government accused of hiding truth about mysterious drones in fear of public's reaction

A US senator has accused the US government of keeping information about the mysterious drones spotted flying over parts of New Jersey.

A US senator has laid the blame at the feet of the US government and its fear over the public's reaction to the truth about the mysterious drones emerging in the skies over New Jersey.

Sen. Jon Bramnick spoke to NewsNation on Saturday and called upon the Department of Defence to "come clean with the American public" about what is really happening over New Jersey. The senator goes on to say the FBI assuring the American public they have obtained no evidence these drones are dangerous doesn't reassure the average American citizen who is seeing them from their backyard.

The drones began popping up over New Jersey and New York on November 18 but reached a boiling point on Saturday when New York Governor Kathleen Hochul announced, "This has gone too far," and requested federal authorities to authorize local police departments to shoot down drones. Senator Bramnick insinuated the US government is behind the drones, stating the US government is afraid of how the American public would react if it learned what the drones were really doing.