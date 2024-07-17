Pixel 9 leaks points to 8K video recording with upgraded camera sensors

A Google insider has revealed that the company is planning to implement major upgrades to the camera sensor in the soon-to-be-released Pixel 9 series.

A Google insider has claimed the company is planning a major upgrade for the Pixel 9 lineup, which is expected to be released later this year.

In very Google, and particularly Pixel fashion, leaks about the devices have plagued the next-generation lineup reveal slated to take place next month at the Made by Google event. Android Authority posted an extensive leak that showcased Google's entire new lineup of devices, with numerous teardown images showcasing the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the base Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL. These leaks ahead of the event revealed the crease for the Fold for the first time, new battery sizes, charging speeds, and more.

What wasn't mentioned in the initial leak and later posted as an exclusive article by Android Authority was the camera sensor upgrades. According to the publication, the entire series of devices will be adopting new camera sensors, ushering in widespread improvements to photography and video capabilities. More specifically, the base Pixel 9 will reportedly be adopting the Sony IMX858 for its ultrawide sensor, while the primary sensor and front-facing sensor will remain the same.

As for the Pixel 9 Pro and XL, both models will receive the same upgrade. Additionally, Android Authority reports the Pixel Camera app will be receiving support for 8K video at 30FPS. Unfortunately, the source that spoke to the publication didn't confirm which variant of Pixel 9 will be getting this new feature.

