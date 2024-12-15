Samsung's 'The Premiere 8K' home theater projector will be at CES 2025

Samsung has a new flagship projector with the The Premiere 8K, an ultra-short throw projector with an 8K resolution and 4500 ISO Lumens of brightness.

TL;DR: Samsung's Premiere 8K projector, debuting at CES 2025, is the first to receive 8K Association certification, featuring 8K resolution, HDR support, and immersive audio. It supports 8K wireless streaming and is an ultra-short throw projector with 4,500 ISO Lumens brightness. Full specs and pricing will be revealed at CES. Samsung's Premiere 8K projector, debuting at CES 2025, is the first to receive 8K Association certification, featuring 8K resolution, HDR support, and immersive audio. It supports 8K wireless streaming and is an ultra-short throw projector with 4,500 ISO Lumens brightness. Full specs and pricing will be revealed at CES.

The Premiere 8K is Samsung's latest flagship premium projector for home theaters. It's the first to receive 8K Association (8KA) certification for 8K projectors, a new standard implemented this month.

3

Samsung's new The Premiere 8K home theater projector, image credit: Samsung.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Popular Popular Now: NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 5090 might not be a 600W gaming GPU after all

To obtain 8KA certification, a projector must meet a series of standards, including a proper 8K resolution (7680 x 4320), brightness, contrast, and color gamut ratings that meet a certain standard, high dynamic range (HDR) support, and the ability to upscale lower resolution content to 8K - also, immersive audio capabilities with support for the latest formats.

Samsung's Premiere 8K projector will debut at CES 2025 in January. It will have a world-first feature and bring "unmatched immersion to home cinema."

"The Premiere 8K receiving the industry's first 8KA certification is a major milestone as it officially demonstrates the new potential of projector technology," said Taeyoung Son, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. "We are committed to expanding the 8K ecosystem by continuously and extensively integrating new technologies."

3

The Premiere 8K is the first projector to support 8K wireless connectivity, which means you can stream 8K content to the device without running various cables. It's also an ultra-short throw (UST) projector that can be placed underneath a screen. Other specs include an impressive 4,500 ISO Lumens of brightness and Samsung's impressive Sound-on-Screen technology, which uses an advanced algorithm for directional audio.

We should get full specs, price, and release info at CES. With 4K content still the dominant form of entertainment, the upscaling quality will probably determine the value of an 8K projector like this, as native 8K content isn't a thing yet. That said, pairing this with the upcoming GeForce RTX 5090 would be incredible, as the next-gen flagship GeForce RTX GPU and DLSS should have no problem outputting a high-fidelity 8K image for certain games.