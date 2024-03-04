GPD WIN Mini gaming handheld: Ryzen 8840 or 8640U APUs with 7-inch 120Hz display

GPN's upcoming WIN Mini 2024 is an upcoming super lightweight gaming clamshell gaming console, featuring AMD's new Hawk Point APU.

Inside, the new AMD Ryzen 8040 series "Hawk Point" APUs are a refresh of the previous "Phoenix" silicon that powered most of the 2023 fleet of gaming handhelds, but now has an NPU for AI workloads. The new GPD WIN Mini 2024 is a refresh of the 2023 models with Ryzen 7840/7640U processors, but with changes to the display specifications: a 7-inch 120Hz display.

GPD's new flagship WIN Mini 2024 gaming handheld with the AMD Ryzen 7 8840U offers flagship high-performance CPU power for PC gaming with 8 cores and 16 threads of Zen 4 processing power.

There's 12 RDNA 3 GPU cores, and 38 TOPS of total processor performance. Under that, we've got the Ryzen 5 8640U with 6 cores and 12 threads of Zen 4 processing power, with 8 RDNA 3 GPU cores and 31 TOPS of total processing power.

The company notes that the new WIN Mini 2024 gaming handheld supports AMD SmartShift technology, allowing the handheld to dynamically shift power between the APU and the GPU. This isn't very useful on its own, but with support for an external GPU connected through the included USB4 connector, that's a big deal. It's unfortunate that GPD didn't include an OCulink connector, as that's taken away from this years model, the 2023 model actually had OCulink.

GPD also points out that the APU supports AVX-512 instructions, which is something PS3 emulators love. GPD says that its new WIN Mini 2024 handheld can pump out 30FPS or 60FPS in some PS3 games.

On the memory side of things, GPD ships the new WIN Mini 2024 with three different memory configurations: 16GB, 32GB, and a blistering 64GB, all up to LPDDR5-6400 specifications. This is a big step up over the competition like the Valve Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion GO, and MSI Claw... you can't slap 64GB of RAM in those gaming handhelds.

GPD says that its new WIN Mini 2024 gaming handheld has a major upgrade on the display side of things, with a 7-inch 1080p 120Hz refresh rate with support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). It also supports AMD FreeSync Premium, with the LTPS-based screen offering up to 500 nits of peak brightness. GPD has also covered the display with an anti-reflective coating and Corning Gorilla Glass from its 6th Generation.

We don't have pricing just yet, but I'd like to see pricing on the 64GB model, please.