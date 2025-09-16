GPD Win 5 gaming handheld starts at $1400 with AMD Ryzen AI Max 385 APU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD

TL;DR: The GPD Win 5 gaming handheld starts at $1400 with an AMD Ryzen AI Max 385+ APU, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD, featuring up to 16-core Zen 5 CPU and RDNA 3.5 Radeon 8060S GPU. It offers a 7-inch 120Hz display, removable battery, advanced cooling, and expandable high-speed storage for premium portable gaming.

GPD's new Win 5 gaming handheld pricing will start at $1400 for a configuration that includes the AMD Ryzen AI Max 385+ "Strix Halo" APU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

The pricing was revealed in a new post on X by @realVictor_M which says the GPD Win 5 gaming handheld will begin at 9999 Yuan (which works out to around $1400 USD). This is for the configuration sporting the AMD Ryzen AI Max 385 processor that features 8 cores and 16 threads of Zen 5 processing power, with the RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 8050S integrated GPU with 32 GPU cores.

Up from there you can get the GPD Win 5 gaming handheld with the higher-end Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU with the more powerful 16C/32T of CPU power, and a more powerful Radeon 8060S integrated GPU which will begin at 11,500 Yuan (around $1600 USD or so).

GPD Win 5 with Ryzen AI Max+ 395 + 64GB RAM + 4TB SSD = $2100 ($1824 pre-sale)

GPD Win 5 with Ryzen AI Max+ 3935 + 32GB RAM + 2TB SSD = $1600 ($1400 pre-sale)

GPD Win 5 with Ryzen AI Max 385 + 32GB RAM + 1TB SSD = $1400 ($1220 pre-sale)

The new GPD Win 5 gaming handheld is powered by up to an AMD Strix Halo APU with 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 5 processing power, and a powerful 40 GPU cores of RDNA 3.5 integrated GPU goodness with the Radeon 8060S, capable of driving 120FPS+ gaming on the go.

GPD has no physical keyboard on the Win 5 gaming handheld, but it does have a built-in (and replaceable) battery. GPD offers battery backpacks with 80 Wh of capacity, as there is no internal battery on the Win 5 gaming handheld. The company has released videos showing that it takes a few seconds to replace the battery, but there's no confirmation on how much these battery packs will cost from GPD.

Inside, the GPD Win 5 gaming handheld packs up to the flagship AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU, Radeon 8060S with 40 CUs of RDNA 3.5 running at up to 2.9GHz, an XDNA 2 NPU for AI workloads with a unified memory design. The Win 5 gaming handheld supports up to 128GB of LPDDR5X-8000 memory, and 96GB of that can be assignable to VRAM.

There's also a 7-inch 120Hz panel with AMD FreeSync Premium support, 6ms response time, and 100% sRGB coverage. There's an external 80 Wh removable battery that weighs 565g, FlexPower for dual mode use either backpack integrated or fully cable free. On the control side of things we've got a capacitive joystick with zero dead zone and zero drift with pixel level aiming correction, and Hall effect triggers with long or short thread modes, 0.1mm trigger accuracy, and response delay of less than 0.1ms.

Cooling-wise, GPD is using its Frostwind system with dual fans and four heat pipes inside of the Win 5 gaming handheld to keep the system cool. Storage and expansion include an M.2 NVMe 2280 PCIe Gen4 slot for up to 4TB of single-sided SSD, a built-in Mini SSD card slot supporting up to 2TB Gen4 x1 at 1.6GB/sec that can be used as a boot drive or SteamOS drive.